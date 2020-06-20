Diario Judío México - Dear All

Roger Waters is scheduled to give a concert right here in LA… the Staples Center. Every concert he gives, or every time he is interviewed, he insults an entire race and a country that being the Jews and Israel.

This is one of the most nocive individuals you may encounter at this time. Because he is well-known, opening his filthy mouth can only help in the increase in anti-Semitism.

He must be stopped from “performing” anywhere!

Simon Wiesenthal Center has asked that he not be allowed to perform.

I am asking you to help me stop him and his spread of anti-Semitism. I will be most appreciative if you tell me what you can do in this regards.

For sure, I will try to stop his performance in Mexico. For more info’, open links below.

Pablo Nankin, MD