Palabras Yiddish de la Semana: Chocolate

¿Hay alguien a quién no le guste el chocolate? Ya sea que tome un dulce de chocolate de un surtido o rompa un trozo de barra de chocolate; ya sea que bebas un vaso de leche con chocolate fría cuando estás bien y sudado, o tomas lentamente una taza de chocolate caliente para entrar en calor en un frío día de invierno; si prefiere chocolate con leche, chocolate negro, chocolate amargo, chocolate semidulce.
assorted chocolates: דער אָפּקלײַב שאָקאָלאַדקעס; דער (שאָקאָלאַד־)אַסאָרטי
[DER ÓPKLAYB ShOKOLÁDKES; DER (ShOKOLÁD-)ASORTÍ]
bittersweet chocolate: דער ביטער זיסער שאָקאָלאַד
[DER BÍTER ZÍSER ShOKOLÁD]
bonbon: די באָנבאָנע, ־ס
[DI BONBÓNE, -S]
bonbonièrre/box of chocolates: די באָנבאָניערקע, ־ס
[DI BONBONYÉRKE, -S]
