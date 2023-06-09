Palabras Yiddish de la Semana: Insectos

Ha llegado el buen tiempo, con hojas verdes en los árboles y preciosas flores multicolores – y también han llegado los temidos bichos. Se ha vuelto imposible sentarse al aire libre y disfrutar de la primavera, cuando cada pocos segundos algún insecto, mosca, abeja, jején o avispa viene zumbando. El mejor antídoto es rociarte de pies a cabeza con un repelente de insectos (y no olvidemos también el protector solar…) antes de salir al aire libre.
abeja: די בין, ־ען
[DI BIN, -ES]
error: דער זשוק, ־עס; דאָס זשוקל, ־עך; דאָס זשוקעלע, ־ך; דער קנײַפּער, ־ס
[DER ZhUK, -ES; DOS ZhUKL, -EKh; DOS ZhÚKELE, -Kh; DER KNAYPER, -S]
repelente de insectos: דאָס אָפּטרײַבעכץ, ־ן; דער זשוקלשפּריץ, ־ן
[DOS ÓPTRAYBEKhTS, -N; DER ZhÚKLShPRITS, -N]
