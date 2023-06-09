Palabras Yiddish de la Semana: Insectos

- - Fuente: league for yiddish | Visto 173 veces
Palabras Yiddish de la Semana: Insectos

Ha llegado el buen tiempo, con hojas verdes en los árboles y preciosas flores multicolores – y también han llegado los temidos bichos. Se ha vuelto imposible sentarse al aire libre y disfrutar de la primavera, cuando cada pocos segundos algún insecto, mosca, abeja, jején o avispa viene zumbando. El mejor antídoto es rociarte de pies a cabeza con un repelente de insectos (y no olvidemos también el protector solar…) antes de salir al aire libre.

abeja: די בין, ־ען
[DI BIN, -ES]

error: דער זשוק, ־⁠עס; דאָס זשוקל, ־⁠עך; דאָס זשוקעלע, ־⁠ך; דער קנײַפּער, ־⁠ס
[DER ZhUK, -⁠ES; DOS ZhUKL, -⁠EKh; DOS ZhÚKELE, -⁠Kh; DER KNAYPER, -⁠S]


repelente de insectos: דאָס אָפּטרײַבעכץ, ־⁠ן; דער זשוקלשפּריץ, ־⁠ן
[DOS ÓPTRAYBEKhTS, -⁠N; DER ZhÚKLShPRITS, -⁠N]

