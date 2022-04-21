Many attempts have been made to negotiate a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians, but no lasting solution has yet been reached.

שוין די לעצטע פּאָר יאָר מאַכן זיך צוזאַמענשטויסן אין דער צײַט פֿון פּסח, פּאַסכע און ראַמאַדאַן‮.‮

[ShOYN DI LÉTSTE POR YÓR MAKhN ZIKh TSUZÁMENShTOYSN IN DER TSÁYT FUN PÉYSEKh, PÁSKhE UN RAMADÁN.]

The last few years has found conflict during the time of Passover, Easter and Ramadan.

מע טאָר נישט אויפֿהערן האָפֿן אויף שלום אינעם מיטעלן מיזרח‮.‮

[ME TÓR NIShT ÚFHERN HÓFN AF ShÓLEM ÍNEM MÍTELN MÍZREKh.]

We can’t stop hoping for peace in the Middle East.

