OP ED

Perhaps, our gratitude is owed to Paterson, NJ for finally naming a street “Palestinian Way” which can direct us to the area called Palestine. Now there is actually a street sign, whereas years ago the Ottoman Turks and British were too dumb to designate streets/ areas with appropriate names and arrows.

Now that I am finally informed where Palestine is located, perhaps I ought to make brochures with the Arab locations of Gaza, and Ramallah where the ever-popular Rashida Tlaib’s mother lives. With this information, they can come to the U.S. and live in the designated area of Paterson New Jersey. Is it possible for them to be as happy here as in the Middle East living under the rule of their local terrorists?

May the creators of this Street sign live in peace.

Pablo Nankin, MD

Do watch the council meeting the amount of the so-called Palestine flags,

Paterson NJ – Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Municipal Council Meeting (Live)

Paterson NJ – Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Municipal Council Meeting (L…

https://gellerreport.com/2022/05/palestine-way-paterson-celebrates-street-renaming-in-tribute-to-terror.html/