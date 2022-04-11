Ahead of Passover, President and First Lady Michal Herzog welcomed representatives of the factory that has produced the biggest matzah in Israel to the President’s Residence.

The record-breaking matzah is 6m long, 106cm wide, 4mm thick and weighs around 6kg. The matzah, with over 119,000 perforations, was produced from 7kg of flour and 3l of water and took three hours to bake.

Joining the special event was David Wolf, a fifth-generation matzah baker, son of the factory’s deputy CEO Roie Wolf and his children, the next generation of matzah bakers. They told the President and the First Lady about how they baked Israel’s biggest matzah and about the history of the family factory’s founders.

President Herzog said that he has a special liking for matzo brei during Passover and asked the children about their favorite ways to eat matzah. Itamar (11) said that he loves the chocolate-coated matzah that his father makes, and Rom (8) said that he too is especially fond of chocolate matzah.

Alma (8) told the President and the First Lady that every year the family distributes matzah to the faculty at her school in honor of Passover.

“You’re the seventh generation at the factory: you’re the future, it’s incredible,” the President told the children.

This special matzah was baked by some 20 workers at the matzah factory, and its production required custom changes to the production line in order to suit its gigantic proportions.

The President was astonished by the large matzah and said: “We are very happy to see the longest matzah in Israel and maybe even the world, as you at your factory celebrate 138 years of matzah-baking. I want to wish the People of Israel a wonderful Seder night, matzah-eating, and a kosher and happy Passover!”

First Lady Michal Herzog: “I want to wish everyone a pleasant and quiet spring holiday. May we know quieter days.”

Photos: Haim Zach/GPO.

