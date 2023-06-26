Racist graduation speech by valedictorian Jana Abulaban
Letters
A valedictorian is supposed to be the quintessential student and a representative of the student body. On this celebratory day, speaking about one’s personal racial beliefs, let alone antisemitism, should not be the topic of discussion as that of
El Camino Community College, Torrance Ca.
School Principal and board
The valedictorian, Jana Abulaban, should uplift his/her class and leave them with some good advice and hopes for the future, as they are making this transition. How do antisemitism and politics fit in here?
is begs the question of whether her speech was approved by a committee or faculty beforehand. Regardless, this speech is not representative of the school experience. I’m sure there were many students left feeling marginalized and uneasy on this supposed-to-be momentous day.
El Camino College translated as the road or the path, has taken the wrong one in permitting a graduate chosen to give a commencement speech,
to deliver a lie, a departure from reality, an act of hatred.
I ask the principal, the Board of Education et al, why was an act of hatred, a sick anti-Israel political speech allowed?
In today’s tense world, is this the way we want our students to remember their high school?
Moreover, it is clear that this student has never been in Israel. Therefore, the reality is that she has no idea how Palestinians are treated except when Israel retaliates against the rockets from Gaza Jenin in the so-called West Bank como is also a nest of terrorists.
Pablo Nankin, MD.uj
