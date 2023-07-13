Social Distancing And Income Inequality

One thing that has always perplexed me is how, in a democracy like the United States, the Republicans have shown an uncanny ability to continue to win elections – certainly during the Gilded Age and since Ronald Reagan – even though their economic policies lead to income inequality. Now I know that the economy is not the only divisive issue that determines how people vote. Abortion, gun control, the rights of ethnic, racial and LGBTQ minorities including affirmative action, and foreign policy are four other areas that command the attentions of potential American voters. And yet, to quote that saying that has become very trendy in the United States these days: “It’s the economy, stupid.” In the long run, if you are unable to effectively survive in the material world, none of the other issues really matter.

Now after World War II, between 1945 and 1970, America had a wonderful period of prosperity. During this time, unionized factory workers were able to earn wages that allowed them to own homes and live a middle-class life all on the basis of just one breadwinner. The rich were taxed at rates that would be considered exorbitant today, and yet, somehow, they were able to live very comfortable lives.

The beginnings of major change in the lives of Americans and other Westerners came in 1960 with the founding of the Organization of Petroleum Export Countries. For the first time it was the Third World oil producers and not the multinational Western-based oil companies that dictated oil prices. The rise in oil prices that resulted from OPEC had a significant effect on the American way of life: in particular, on the purchasing power of Americans. Furthermore, OPEC became a vehicle for expressing anger towards international interventions of Third World countries by the United States Government. In 1973 came the famous oil embargo by OPEC against the West for having supported Israel during the Yom Kippur War. This definitely marked the end of post-World War II prosperity. Not just the U.S., but the whole world experienced a global recession.

But one incident happened to the United States with regard to one Middle Eastern country’s anger towards the U.S., that indirectly had a significant effect in keeping the purchasing power of the average American way below what it had been during the period of post-WWII prosperity. I’m talking about the Iran hostage crisis where 52 Americans were taken hostage by militarized college students at the American Embassy in Teheran. When President Jimmy Carter was unable to free them, Ronald Reagan was elected president. With his conservative trickle-down philosophy, he radically cut taxes, particularly for the very wealthy. The benefits of his cutting taxes were supposed to trickle down to the middle class. Except that that never really happened. And the income gap between the very rich and the middle class grew dramatically. Now one might think, okay, so Reagan was effective in dealing with the Iran hostage crisis. But given how he was hurting people economically, did he have to be re-elected for a second term. And then his vice-president George H. W. Bush, another trickle-down advocate was elected. And then Bill Clinton, a centrist Democrat who was really a Republicrat was elected. Then it was George W. Bush who believed in compassionate conservatism, which was great for helping AIDS victims in Africa, but which meant following his father’s lead in trickle-down economic policies for Americans. Barack Obama was well-meaning, but apart from Obamacare, accomplished little to help the middle class. Then came Donald Trump who continued the Republican strategy of cutting taxes for the very wealthy. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has created economic policies that are very favorable to the middle class. Yet in spite of that, he is not very popular with the American people. People say he is too old to be president. Forget about the fact that he has accomplished more than every president since Lyndon Johnson.

Under normal circumstances, this would seem to indicate that the American voting public simply does not know what is good for them in terms of the public officials that they vote into office. But maybe, on an unconscious level, voters who put Republicans into office are getting exactly what they want. It gets back to this notion that as life in modern technological society gets more frictionless and mediated, it becomes more and more difficult for people to absorb the organic stimuli that they so desperately need. Too much organic stimulation can make them feel down right uncomfortable. In the old days, in traditional natural societies, in villages and more traditional cities, many businesses were small. Owners worked alongside their employees, and by today’s standards, the income gap between owner and employee was relatively small. There was a lot of organic interaction between owners and employees involved in the primary experience of day-to-day interactions. And both owners and employees benefitted from this interaction, because they were both capable of absorbing the organic stimulation involved in communing with one another.

As modern technology allowed for the creation of bigger and bigger economic entities and as capitalism began to really flourish, not only did the economic gap between workers and owners increase, but also the psychological gap as well. Both workers and owners became increasingly numb and hardened from the sensory distortion involved in all the modern mechanical machines and devices in the workplaces and it became increasingly difficult for both groups to absorb the organic stimulation involved with communing with one another.

Now, as the rich became richer, their increasing wealth allowed them to inhabit living spaces and psychological spaces that were further and further away from the living spaces and the psychological spaces inhabited by the people that worked for them. Which was just as well for both groups, because as the sensory distortion from modern technology increased, both groups felt increasingly comfortable not being in a position where they would have to engage in either physical or psychological interaction. So, the workers paradoxically began to psychologically enjoy the growing economic, physical and psychological gaps between them and the owners and managers. And the latter enjoyed the growing gaps not just out of greed, but also to be able to avoid a lot of contact with the workers. Social distancing became the accepted form of interaction between owners and managers, on the one hand, and workers on the other. And on a very deep level, workers feel relieved that the riches of the owners and managers have allowed them to live in a distant bubble where direct interaction is unnecessary.