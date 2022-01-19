Letters

After Emma Watson’s antisemitic posting, many objected, but she never apologized. Why not? Perhaps, she knew her Hollywood colleagues would back her and even encourage her to continue her antisemitic acts.

As expected, supporting her verbal assaults are such hateful persons as Mark Ruffalo, Chelsea Handler (a Jew) and someone who has previously demonstrated her hatred for Jews when she applauds Farrakhan, as well as Seth Rogen, Mel Gibson, Dua Lipa, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Pfeiffer, Roger Waters and so many more. I hear Ruffalo is in a new movie. What kind of person will direct or produce a movie hiring an actor who prides himself in being an antisemitic? The antisemite Mel Gibson is making another film, how can this be?

I question, why are these people antisemites when most haven't even been in Israel? You would assume that they have Jewish friends in Hollywood and yet still find Israel to be a paraiah. They are unconcerned with real actual news of Israel showing pictures or videos of the reality.

I would hope they know, for example, that in May it was the terrorists in Gaza (where not a Jew lives) who sent 1000’s of rockets into Israel. Had Israel no defenses, hundreds of Israeli civilians would have been killed. This is the reality. Even though the IDF forewarns the Gazian residents where the next strike will hit, nothing matters to those antisemitic Hollywood celebrities. They pride themselves in being against Israel.

What about the recent opening of The Academy Museum in Hollywood dedicated to the movie industry? Although many Jews donated to its' construction, there was not any representation of the Jews who built Hollywood exhibited in the museum. Are the people involved in its creation not aware that it all began with Jewish film production companies, such as Samuel Goldwyn? Again, I repeat, how can that be? Is this still more Hollywood antisemitism?

I wish these foolish individuals would visit Israel to see the reality and then substantiate what it is they hate.

Of course, as well, reading history will improve their gray cells … if any exist.

Pablo Nankin, MD