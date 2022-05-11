being named the face of Swarovski demonstrates to me that regardless of being a serious outspoken antisemite, one can be hired as long as he/she has a multitude of media followers. What “brings in the buck“ reigns supreme.  It also leads us to believe that this company is run by ignorants and virulent antisemites. 

Her sister Gigi, father Mohamed, and brother Anwar are all adamant in their hatred of Israel and its’ people and have done a lot of damage. They miss no opportunity to celebrate the gains obtained by the “Palestinian”terrorists and actually savor those moments.

In fact,  Muhammad Hadid just made up a new typical lie that Golda Meir was a Palestinian like him. In fact, during the British Mandate, the whole area was called Palestine and so it follows that the people were called Palestinians. This has nothing to do with Arafat’s so-called “Palestinian”.

In addition to these foolish and damaging lies, Hadid sisters have  now stated that the Russia invasion of Ukraine is the same as the Israeli Arab conflict. Where is the comparison? Think about it.  She is claiming that Israel is on the offensive against Gaza and the West Bank instead of the reality Israel responds to terrorists assaults from Gaza and the West Bank.

“Bella and her sister Gigi are well-known for their anti-Israel activism. They have both been known to make social media posts accusing Israel of war crimes, apartheid, and inciting their followers against the Jewish state.”

Bella Hadid was appointed as the new face of Swarovski, she announced in an Instagram post on Thursday.

In response to the announcement, the Israeli branch put out a statement condemning the appointment.

“Crystalino Group, the importer and owner of Swarovski stores in Israel, wants to make it clear that it is entirely against the appointment of as the presenter of the brand,” the statement said.

“The company will not allow to take part in advertising the brand in Israel and is working hard to get her replaced.”

Hadid and her sister Gigi are well-known for their anti-Israel activism. They have both been known to make social media posts accusing Israel of war crimes and inciting their followers against the Jewish state.

and attend the Harper’s Bazaar Exhibition last year in Paris. The sisters have also compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli-Arab conflict.

