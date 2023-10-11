Letters

I am still in non -belief trying to understand how it was possible for those terrorists to infiltrate Israel and murder, kidnap, and injure so many civilians including children and valuable youth that could be the next Nobel Prize winner.

I do hope that the plans of the Israelis will include totally destruction of Hamas. They ought to divide Gaza again and make sure all the Gaza residents’ movements are accounted for until every terrorist is gone.

Let’s not forget that the UN and the UNRWA supported by the US and other countries have been guilty of voting against Israel as lies are presented to them. In addition, they don’t seem to care that the contents of the schoolbooks for children of yhe Westbankers and Gazan are all about hatred and killing. So they continue to authorize the distribution of funds to them.

Equally countries like Qatar which send billions to these Gazans and West Bankers must be stopped and their oil exports not purchased by the civilized world.

Iran also funds the PLO to pay these terrorists and ought not be ignored. Saudi Arabia claim that the Gazans et al are so frustrated by the occupation of Israel that they had no recourse but to attack. Well, there hasn’t been any Jews in Gaza for decades since a terrible mistake made by Israel requiring them to move from their settlements.

What a waste of the area of Gaza with the beautiful Mediterranean beaches which could be offering their beauty to the world. If Hamas were removed, and they befriended Israel, it could have been a State. Hamas must think why do that when there is more money to be made in murders.

I do hope Israel destroys the entire, military terrorist machine in Gaza for a start and not stop because of pressure from other countries, most of which want the destruction of Israel.

To make things worse, CNN, the Guardian The NY times and so on, some of our nation’s media including “social media” are not supportive of Israel. They disregard the fact that this small nation is peace-loving, racially integrated, technologically innovative, medically advanced, responsive to assist other countries in disasters,.

Pablo Nankin, MD