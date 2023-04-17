The B’nai B’rith World Center and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael to Celebrate Heroism of Jews Who Rescued Fellow Jews During April 18 Holocaust Commemoration Ceremony

This is the only Yom HaShoah event in Israel and worldwide dedicated annually to commemorating the heroism of Jews who rescued fellow Jews during the Holocaust

The B’nai B’rith World Center in Jerusalem and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL-JNF) will hold on Tuesday, April 18, for the 20th consecutive year, a joint Holocaust commemoration ceremony on Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah). This is the only Yom HaShoah event dedicated annually to commemorating the heroism of Jews who rescued fellow Jews during the Holocaust. The ceremony will take place at the B’nai B’rith Martyr’s Forest “Scroll of Fire” Plaza at 10 a.m. Israel time and will be streamed in Hebrew on the World Center Facebook page and in English on the B’nai B’rith International Facebook page.

The B’nai B’rith Martyr’s Forest is the largest joint B’nai B’rith – KKL-JNF project, memorializing the victims of the Holocaust with six million trees planted in the picturesque Jerusalem mountains near Moshav Kesalon. At the pinnacle of the forest stands the “Scroll of Fire,” created by renowned sculptor Nathan Rapoport, which invokes the destruction of the Jewish people in the Holocaust and their redemption in the State of Israel. Prior to the event, at 9 a.m., small groups will meet with relatives of the rescuers to learn in greater depth about their exploits.

Speakers in the ceremony will include: Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu, Minister of Heritage; Sar-Shalom Jerbi, director, Education, and Community Division, KKL-JNF; Daniel Mariaschin, CEO, B’nai B’rith International;; H.E. Eric Danon, Ambassador of France to Israel and Professor Judy Tydor Baumel-Schwartz, director of the Finkler Institute of Holocaust Research at Bar-Ilan University.

During the ceremony, the “Jewish Rescuers Citation” will be conferred on 18 rescuers who operated in France, Germany, Slovakia, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Holland. The citation—a joint program of the B’nai B’rith World Center and the Committee to Recognize the Heroism of Jewish Rescuers during the Holocaust—has recognized over 600 heroes since its inception in 2011 in an effort to help correct the generally held misconception that Jews failed to come to the aid of fellow Jews during the Holocaust. The citations will be presented by Dr. Haim V. Katz, chairman, B’nai B’rith World Center and member, KKL-JNF Board of Directors.

The phenomena of Jewish rescue and the instructive stories of many hundreds of Jews who labored to save their endangered brethren throughout Europe from deportation and murder have yet to be fully researched and receive appropriate public attention. Many who could have tried to flee or hide themselves decided to stay and expose themselves to danger to rescue others; some paid for it with their lives. With great heroism, Jews in Germany and every country across Axis and occupied Europe employed subterfuge, forgery, smuggling, concealment, and other methods to ensure that Jews survived the Holocaust or assisted them in escaping to a safe haven. In doing so they foiled the Nazi goal of total annihilation of the Jews.

Recipients of the citation at the ceremony are:

Baruch Shibi (1901-1978)was a member of the Zionist Movement in Greece and head of Division 3A in the Front for National Liberation (EAM) resistance movement. He participated in warning the Jews of Athens of their impending deportation and participated in smuggling many to hideouts in the mountains with the assistance of EAM fighters and Greek Orthodox clergy. Joseph Fischer Ariel (1897-1964)was chair of the Jewish National Fund during the German occupation of France. He was active in the Jewish Resistance in France, principally in transferring money from KKL in France needed for the rescue of children. During the occupation, Fischer’s life was at risk from the Vichy militias and the Gestapo who sought his arrest. Chaskel Tydor (1903-1993)born in Poland, was a prisoner in a series of concentration camps from September 1939 until his liberation in April 1945. In Buchenwald, and particularly in Auschwitz, he worked at first in forced labor, but through an association with Communist prisoners he was appointed block leader. In this capacity he repeatedly saved the lives of Jewish and non-Jewish prisoners, endangering his own. Shmuel Skornicki (1899-1974) ran a textile company in Toulouse, France. He engaged in resistance activities and distributed anti-Nazi pamphlets, helped downed British pilots reach Spain and provided false documents. He made contact with the Spanish Consul who appointed Skornicki as his replacement before being recalled to Spain. In the consulate compound he sheltered Jews and members of the French Resistance, falsified documents and hid weapons. During meetings with the Gestapo, Skornicki glimpsed lists of Jews designated for arrest, managed to read and memorize their names and later warned them to go into hiding. Mordehay Rossel (1918-1986) was an active member of the Zionist movement and the Rescue Committee in Hungary representing “Bnei Akiva.” As a member of the committee he participated in the smuggling of Jews from Hungary to Transylvania in a rescue operation named “The Teyul” (trip) and provided them shelter, food and falsified documents. Around 6,000-8,000 Jews were rescued in this operation. He was also one of the organizers of the refuges boat “Mafkora” that carried 350 people, among them 50 orphans from Transnistria, to Eretz Israel. The boat was sunk by a German submarine in August 1944. Only five passengers survived.

6/7. Genia (Gitl) (1912-1972) and Dr. Pinchas Czerniak (1909-1993) married in 1940 and were imprisoned in the Antopol ghetto in Belarus. Genia worked in the ghetto pharmacy and clandestinely helped many sick people. She was a member of the anti-Nazi underground. Pinchas also worked in a clinic outside the ghetto, where appreciative Russian farmers he treated secretly gave him food that he shared with ghetto residents. He treated people in the ghetto with drugs he appropriated from the clinic and Genia smuggled from the pharmacy. In one of his travels outside the ghetto he treated Philip Kirov, the leader of a partisan group. When the couple escaped to the woods, they joined the “Kirov” group, treating sick and wounded partisans.

8/9/10/11. Alfred Wetzler (1918-1988) and Rudolf Vrba (1924-2006), two Slovak Jews, escaped together from Auschwitz in April 1944 with the intent of reporting the atrocities taking place there. They submitted a report to the “Working Group” in Zilina, Slovakia that provided the most detailed description of the gas chambers and mass murder up to that point. Arnost Rosin (1913-2000) and Ceslav Mordowicz (1919-2001) also escaped from the camp on May 27 for the same purpose. They also reached the “Working Group” and were questioned separately from Wetzler and Vrba to verify their testimonies. The two reports, known as the Auschwitz Protocols, influenced U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt and U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and under their pressure Hungarian ruler Regent Miklos Horthy ordered the transports to Auschwitz to stop. An estimated 120,000 Jews from Budapest were spared.