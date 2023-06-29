The Consequences Of Ambiguity In Today’s World

In a world like that of modern technological society, where people tend to like things orderly and in their place, the notion of ambiguity tends to make people very nervous and uneasy. Ambiguity is to the mental spaces what blurriness is to the physical spaces. It refers to a lack of precise boundaries in emotions, thoughts, and perceptions. People today particularly feel uncomfortable with ambiguity, because in modern technological society, they like to feel very much in control of everything around them. The foundation for having a sense of control over things is having a sharp focus on them such that one can know exactly what they are and where they are. Things are perceived as defined discrete entities rather than flowing blendable continual entities. And the same is true not only for things in the external world but also for “things” in the world of the mind. By seeing the “things” of the mind as defined discrete entities, it gives a person a sense of psychological stability and serenity. Which complements very well the growing sense of numbness into which he has submerged himself. The defined discrete “things” float in the experiential vacuum in which he is living.

Ambiguity disrupts this sense of psychological control. It disrupts the ability to perceive things clearly. It prevents a person from entering a finely-tuned sense of consciousness. It interferes with a person developing a coherent life narrative. So, when events occur on the world stage wherein it is difficult to determine exactly what has happened, a lot of anxiety is generated in the citizens of the world. Because such events can generate a lot of influence over people, a lot of consequences for people. Sometimes the consequences are negative, sometimes the consequences are positive, but whatever they are, people like to be prepared, so that they can absorb the resulting stimulation in an appropriate manner.

A good example of what I am talking about is the aborted coup that took place in Russia. There was a great deal of ambiguity in people’s perceptions, because people didn’t know how to interpret what had happened. First of all, no one had ever heard of a rebel marching with his soldiers towards a capital city, in what seemed to be an attempt to take over the government, and then suddenly stopping. And then a friend of the dictatorial head of the government, who himself is a dictator of a neighboring government, negotiates a deal whereby the rebel can come live in his country free of any punitive consequences. And the rebel’s men can come and live with him if they like or else they can be absorbed in the first dictator’s army. Oh, and did I say that the rebel had previously been fighting with his volunteer army alongside the army of the first dictator to take over a second neighboring country which he claimed to actually be a part of his, the first dictator’s, country.

There is definitely a lot of confusion here, a lot of ambiguity. What were the real motives of the rebel? He claimed he was not fighting a war of conquest, but rather a war of protest? He didn’t like the way that he and his men were being treated, the conditions under which they were forced to fight. I forgot to mention that the rebel and the dictator of the first country were actually old friends. Which made the perceived mistreatment of the first dictator towards the rebel and his soldiers very painful for the rebel. And it made the sense of betrayal of the first dictator by the rebel extremely painful for the first dictator.

Now there is one undisputed fact in this situation which actually increases the nerve-wracking chaos, the ambiguous confusion that is present in this whole situation. The fact that Russia has nuclear bombs. There is concern that Putin’s instability could lead him in a moment of rage or a moment of weakness to use a bomb against Prigozhin, the rebel, and his men or against the Ukrainians. Or even against countries in the West.

There are so many ins and outs to this situation. So many questions and, as new facts and factoids present themselves, so many new interpretations of what has happened. And, if nothing else, the ambiguity of the situation is generating a lot of ambiguous abrasive stimulation to help the people living in modern technological society out of their numbness. Such a unique complex situation is full of sustained ambiguous abrasive stimulation that is going to keep pulling people out of their numbness for a long time. It is probably the only positive thing that can be derived from a situation like this that carries so much chaos and confusion within it.