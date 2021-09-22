As a human being, and mainly as a Sephardic Jew, it is an honor for me to write this article about the most prominent contemporary Criminal Law Jurist in the world. Which is the creator of the Doctrine of the Authorship and Domain of the Fact in Criminal Law and also co-author of the Reform Project of the German Penal Code, (Alternative Project of the Special Part of said legal regulations, published between the years 1969 and 1971).

Thus, when we refer to Doctor Claus Roxin, we are talking about the criminal lawyer from the Romano-Germanic tradition who has about thirty Honoris Causa Doctorates, as well as the Raimundo Peñafort Order, Decoration of the Spanish State that recognizes and rewards the highest merits achieved in the Administration of Justice, the cultivation and application of the study of Law in its different aspects.

Professor Roxin is the highest Jurisconsult in International Law, International Criminal Law, Criminal Procedural Law and Law Theory. He studied at the University of Hamburg, Germany and was appointed professor at the University of Göttingen, for the excellence of his famous (Theory of the domain of the will in organized power apparatuses), where he rigorously analyzes who it is that has the status of author mediate in a criminal act.

Due to the above, said Doctrine served to impute criminal responsibility to the high command of criminal organizations of the Nazi regime after Second World War, such as the Austrian-German war criminal Adolf Eichmann, one of the main organizers of the Holocaust and directly responsible for what we know today as the final solution and who developed the logistics in terms of mass deportations from the ghettos to the concentration and extermination camps, where more than 6 million Jews were killed. and more than 4,427 Spaniards, among the growing number of 70 million people of different nationalities, political opinions, sexual orientations, physical limitations, creeds and cultures.

In 1941 when the Nazi dictatorship invaded the former Soviet Union, the immigration policies managed by Adolf Eichmann changed radically and were formed into new norms that were transformed from migration to mass extermination. In addition, in 1944, Eichmann supervised the deportations of Jews when they invaded Hungary, sending the victims to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where more than 75% of the detainees were gassed as soon as they arrived, murdering a higher number of 437,000 Jews of Hungarian origin.

By virtue of what has been said, all the Jews of the world, whether we are Sephardic, Ashkenazite, Misrajiés or of any other denomination who are in the Diaspora or live in Israel, we must forever thank Dr. Claus Roxin for the formulation of his (Doctrine of Authorship and Domain of the Fact in Criminal Law), since without this legal provision, it would not have been possible to prosecute Nazi war criminals such as the fugitive from justice Adolf Eichmann, who fled to Argentina after the Genocide of Jews between the years of 1950 to 1960.

Consequently, the constitution of the (Theory of the domain of the will in organized power apparatuses) created by Doctor Roxin, reminds us that there are still very high-level rational minds that can be critical, reflective and deliberative of their historical environment-social and human, applying a communicative reason and joint responsibility, but above all a cordial justice following the analysis of the Spanish philosopher Adela Cortina regarding an ethical and philosophical approach to German legal reasoning.

Our most sincere respects, thanks and admiration on the part of the Jewish community of the world to the eminent Jurist Claus Roxin who deliberatively and rationally assumed in practice, the words that Professor Yehuda Bauer pronounced a few years ago when reminding us that:

“Policies that do not start from a moral basis are not, after all, practical policies at all [and as] I come from a people who gave the Ten Commandments to the world, We agree that we need three more commandments, which would be: you will not be an aggressor; you will not be a victim; and you will never or in any case be a spectator”. (Speech at the United Nations General Assembly 2006)

(Special for Diario Judío.com of México)