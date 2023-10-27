I suppose there are plenty of reasons why some people take the Palestinian side since they have been claiming “occupation “and suffering for decades. There are no Jews in Gaza for more than 15 years. The West Bank also has their own security forces and political “sham” elections. Even Tlaib’s mother lives in Ramallah, incredibly happy and comfortable as pictures have shown.

However, the real issue is that these Palestinian lovers just want us dead. Hamas’ cruelest murder massacre ever was just a small part of their wishes as seen in the news media. They are trying to fulfill their desire to eradicate us the Jewish people as just sang in UCLA.

Do you think they could fulfill even 1% of the 22% of Nobel prizes given to the Jews? Of course, the silent majority who can’t decide what Hamas and the Palestinians are doing is also mortal to the Jews.

Palestinians enjoy celebrating and being paid by their countrymen terrorists if a child or parent murder a Jew. We as Jews would rather die than send our kids out to commit suicide bombing. The normal path of life is for our children to die after us. There is no payoff that Jews would ever consider encouraging their kids to murder and sacrifice themselves in doing so.

It is time to stop this macabre scenario and remove everyone with student visas who is Pro-Hamas We don’t want anyone coming to America or going to our universities who is linked to a terrorist organization and thus causes problems.

Freedom of Speech does not include rhetoric which calls for and praises the death of others!

More recently Richmond City Council in CA just voted 4 to 1 to favor and support the Palestinians/Hamas murderous acts, in other words they are ok exterminating JEWS,

“News” stations like CNN or the BBC continue to fail to call Hamas what they are….. murderers. Therefore, they are complaisant in the acts of violence existing in some countries.

Don’t forget to include the vicious intent and desire of the antisemitic Congresspeople and their voters such as Tlaib, Omar, AOC, et al.

Pablo Nankin, MD