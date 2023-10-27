I suppose there are plenty of reasons why some people take the Palestinian side since they have been claiming “occupation “and suffering for decades. There are no Jews in Gaza for more than 15 years. The West Bank also has their own security forces and political “sham” elections. Even Tlaib’s mother lives in Ramallah, incredibly happy and comfortable as pictures have shown.

However, the real issue is that these Palestinian lovers just want us dead. Hamas’ cruelest murder massacre ever was just a small part of their wishes as seen in the news media. They are trying to fulfill their desire to eradicate us the Jewish people as just sang in UCLA.

Do you think they could fulfill even 1% of the 22% of Nobel prizes given to the Jews? Of course, the silent majority who can’t decide what Hamas and the Palestinians are doing is also mortal to the Jews.

Palestinians enjoy celebrating and being paid by their countrymen terrorists if a child or parent murder a Jew. We as Jews would rather die than send our kids out to commit suicide bombing. The normal path of life is for our children to die after us. There is no payoff that Jews would ever consider encouraging their kids to murder and sacrifice themselves in doing so.

It is time to stop this macabre scenario and remove everyone with student visas who is Pro-Hamas We don’t want anyone coming to America or going to our universities who is linked to a terrorist organization and thus causes problems.

Freedom of Speech does not include rhetoric which calls for and praises the death of others!

More recently Richmond City Council in CA just voted 4 to 1 to favor and support the Palestinians/Hamas murderous acts, in other words they are ok exterminating JEWS,

“News” stations like CNN or the BBC continue to fail to call Hamas what they are….. murderers. Therefore, they are complaisant in the acts of violence existing in some countries.

Don’t forget to include the vicious intent and desire of the antisemitic Congresspeople and their voters such as Tlaib, Omar, AOC, et al.

Pablo Nankin, MD

Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

