Gentleman

It shouldn't be news to you that Jewish people visit and purchase in your stores from the nonreligious to the Orthodox community.

We shop there because it is comfortable, friendly, and has a wide assortment of goods.

However, it has become apparent that you sell books which are clearly antisemitic. This includes The Elders of Zion which has caused so much hate in the world against Jews, especially in Russia and Germany. Is the sale of this type of antisemitic garbage necessary to improve your bottom line?

I dare to presume that when the Jews become aware of this, the reduction in the number of Target buyers will cause more damage to your company than the dollars made by selling of antisemitic books. With these sales, all you accomplish is to alienate Jews. We will never stand quiet again.

Pablo Nankin, MD

