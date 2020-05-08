Letters
Please read below this email. It is a real shame that 60% of the Anti-Semitic Jew-hating “schools” are in CA where over a million Jewish people live.
In fact at UCLA, within a few miles from where many Jews live and donate to said school is a professor at the top of the list of anti-semitic professors; there are 2 at Cal State as well.
Who is permitting this travesty? These individuals do not hide their hate so I ask why are they permitted to continue to teach thereby insinuating or spewing hatred? This is not about the famous first amendment of the  Constitution. These voices instigate hate and pain, therefore, they have to be ousted.
I am impressed that normal individuals still donate to such Universities.
The David Geffen School of Medicine was so kindly funded by Jewish Mr. Geffen and in his honor.
Let’s stop playing footsie and work at getting rid of this poison.
Pablo Nankin, MD
Let’s keep this (as per article linked and headlined below) in mind next time L.A. Jewish Federation, ADL, AJC, UCLA Hillel, or SWC ask for a contribution.  If UCLA had a professor that was so virulent in demeaning any other minority group to the point of violating UCLA’s own code of conduct, the five organizations above would mobilize L.A.’s Jewish community to see to it that the professor was fired.  But, virulent anti-Semitism is given a pass.
NB: A Cal State L.A. professor also on the list.  That is two out of ten right here in L.A.

Diario Judío México - https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/05/top-ten-jew-hating-and-terror-promoting-professors-sara-dogan/

The Top Ten Jew-Hating and Terror-Promoting Professors

Propagandizing for Hamas on the taxpayer’s dime.

Ten professors who have abused their academic positions by promoting blood libel sag against Jews. They have utilized university resources to spread terrorist propaganda, and promote the genocidal Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against .

#1: Hatem Bazian, University of California-Berkeley
#2: Rabab Abdulhadi, San Francisco State University
#3: Jasbir Puar, Rutgers University
#4: Joel Beinin, Stanford University
#5: Joseph Massad, Columbia University
#6: Yến Lê Espiritu, University of California-San Diego
#7: Saree Makdisi, University of California-Los Angeles
#8: Samer Alatout, University of Wisconsin-Madison
#9: Asad Abukhalil, California State University-Stanislaus
#10: Mohammed Abed, California State University-Los Angeles

Pablo Nankin, MD
Pablo Nankin, MD

