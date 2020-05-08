Please read below this email. It is a real shame that 60% of the Anti-Semitic Jew-hating “schools” are in CA where over a million Jewish people live.

In fact at UCLA, within a few miles from where many Jews live and donate to said school is a professor at the top of the list of anti-semitic professors; there are 2 at Cal State as well.

Who is permitting this travesty? These individuals do not hide their hate so I ask why are they permitted to continue to teach thereby insinuating or spewing hatred? This is not about the famous first amendment of the Constitution. These voices instigate hate and pain, therefore, they have to be ousted.

I am impressed that normal individuals still donate to such Universities.

The David Geffen School of Medicine was so kindly funded by Jewish Mr. Geffen and in his honor.

Let’s stop playing footsie and work at getting rid of this poison.