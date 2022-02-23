A recent publication The Link, Concordia University’s student newspaper, endorsed the recent anti-Israel report by Amnesty International and called upon the Concordia Student Union to vote for a veiled anti-Israel resolution at an upcoming meeting.

Letters by Pablo Nankin, MD

To:

Concordia University, The University of Chicago, University of Toronto

I always thought that it was a prestigious accomplishment to attend a university, earned by hard work giving you the opportunity to investigate, research, and look for the truth.

If I am correct, how is it possible that the University of Toronto, University of Chicago (by the way they have an 11.6B endowment, provided by whom?) Concordia, U OF Toronto students union voted in favor of the BDS, which really aims at the destruction of the State of Israel. Make no mistake, it's not just about not purchasing items from Israel. Their desire is to make a Palestinian state in which Jews will not be permitted to live. This is made clear in their statutes.

As dumb as they can be, The Link of Concordia University in Canada decided to endorse the antisemitic and crazy report from Amnesty International. Anyone who has seen a clip or video of the Miss Universe Pageant in Israel or concerts or soccer games in Israel, or any public events can see for themselves that apartheid does not exist in Israel.

Note the advances in medicine and science (eg the flexible heart stent, Pill Cam, Re-Walk), in technological innovations (eg.Waze, Firewall, 1st global instant messenger, portable USB memory drive )... to mention just a few. The never-ending endeavor by the "Palestinians" to destroy Israel and their grand accomplishments could only cause great harm and loss globally.

One of the problems is that these young students have never visited Israel, so what they are doing is voting "en masse" for an increased hatred of the Jews and of course Israel. We must consider that the BDS and other groups receive money and support from Qatar and other antisemitic sources.

When you vote to destroy a country, the veracity of why you are doing this must first be considered.

Gaza is ruled by a terrorist organization called Hamas. Do the university students actually know that and also that there are no Jews living in nor occupying Gaza? The residents have no choice but to accept Hamas, which spends millions donated by other countries that were intended for usage in the improvement of the infrastructure and the peoples' lives. The donations are used for their own pleasures and the residents (Palestinians) are left to struggle. Gaza is an area with beautiful beaches upon or near which hotels could be built to activate the industry of tourism if only Hamas would stop the terrorism. The economy can easily be stimulated providing all with a better life.

Visit Ramallah, etc. there is nothing to pity, this is a vibrant city where, by the way, Rashida Tlaib's mother lives comfortably. (and will not leave). However, it is oppressed by their Dictator Abbas, who has been in power for decades. For those who want more information, find out about the proven1B dollars that Arafat stole from the Palestinians, who finally made a deal with his widow living in Paris so that she can keep $500M.

Remember that the Palestinian cities are self-governed.

After you learn a few more facts, visit Israel and count the number of Israeli Arabs in the Knesset (Israel Parliament) partaking in such honorable positions. Observe the numbers of Arab persons who are researchers, doctors, nurses, business professionals, technology staff, attending universities, eating at restaurants together with the Jews, etc. They are all considered to be equal citizens along with the Israeli Jews.

That is not apartheid.

Pablo Nankin, MD

Dear Friends,

In an unfortunate turn of events, the University of Toronto Students’ Union (UTSU) has voted to endorse a boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) motion that called on the union to “wholly divest funds and further on forbid investment to firms complicit in the occupation of Palestinian Territory.”

Over 500 students, many of whom voted by proxy, attended tonight's Special General Meeting. The BDS motion passed by approximately 50 votes.

There is no doubt whatsoever that BDS is a hateful, antisemitic, and discriminatory movement. At the University of Toronto, it has repeatedly led to the intimidation and harassment of Jewish students. Furthermore, this vaguely-worded statement did not elaborate on what it refers to as “Palestinian Territory,” especially given that many anti-Israel activists advance the notion that the Jewish State has no right to exist.

Please see below for an open letter delivered to U of T President Meric Gertler demanding that the university take concrete action against antisemitism on campus.

Dear President Gertler,

Earlier this evening, the University of Toronto Students’ Union (UTSU) voted to endorse a motion so vaguely worded that, depending on how it is interpreted, it could potentially lead to the banning and boycotting of Jewish-owned businesses.

How did we get here? How did we allow U of T students to feel so emboldened that they could pass a motion that singles out the world’s only Jewish State? In our view, it’s quite simple – there have been no consequences for the actions of student unions that have discriminated against Jewish students on campus.

There are numerous examples at your university, of which you are well aware.

Almost one year ago to this day, the Complaint and Resolution Council for Student Societies (CRCSS) – an impartial committee comprised of U of T students – found that the U of T Graduate Students Union (UTGSU) was engaging in discrimination based on nationality through its support of the BDS movement.

The CRCSS agreed the UTGSU was operating in violation of the school’s anti-discrimination policy. It recommended that the UTGSU revise its bylaws so that it no longer engage in discrimination, ensure that fees collected from student members be refundable so that Jewish students wouldn't be forced to fund antisemitism, and that it alter its anti-discrimination policy to align with the Ontario Human Rights Code.

What did the UTGSU do in response to the findings of this committee? It voted to ignore them.

When our organization, Hasbara Fellowships Canada, reached out to you in December 2021 asking what U of T was doing to ensure the UTGSU would comply with these measures, we were told that submissions regarding the UTGSU had just been submitted and were “under review.” We have not heard from your administration since.

Months after the UTGSU decided to ignore the CRCSS's findings that it abandon its support for BDS, the U of T Scarborough Campus Student Union (SCSU) took its support for BDS one step further – by scandalously voting to pass a motion that union members could only purchase kosher food if it came from organizations that did not support Israel.

This was, essentially, a boycott of kosher food on campus.

You will recall, President Gertler, that within 24 hours of our communique outlining this horrific sequence of events, you issued a statement condemning the SCSU’s actions. The SCSU eventually removed the clause on kosher food from its motion.

The SCSU did not, however, change the language claiming that its members must “refrain from engaging with organizations, services, or take part in events that further normalize Israeli apartheid.” Nor did it change the language regarding a “BDS List,” which would blacklist organizations that support the Jewish State. In essence, kosher caterers would still technically be prohibited from supplying food for SCSU events.

You see, by allowing antisemitism to go unchecked, U of T has allowed students to openly target and discriminate against Jewish students. No wonder the UTSU had no problem voting in support of this BDS motion today – because there have been no consequences for the actions of the UTGSU or SCSU.

There is a clear pattern here where BDS has led to the discrimination of Jewish students on campus. BDS has been condemned as antisemitic from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denounced it on several occasions. There can be no more allowance for hateful motions that isolate students of a certain identity group or religion.

The University of Toronto must step up now, adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism – which would clearly illustrate how these actions are antisemitic – and protect the rights of Jewish students.

There can be no more delay.

Hasbara Canada supports our brave student leaders who fought against this discriminatory motion today. I will keep you apprised once we hear back from President Gertler about this continued pattern of anti-Jewish discrimination at U of T.

Am Yisrael Chai,

Daniel