Letters from Pablo Nankin, MD

Again one of Conde Nast magazines, Vanity Fair’s “Hive” shows no concern or remorse about the real possibility of inciting antisemitism or at the very least encourage hatred.

Not long ago they gave the honor of being on their front cover to AOC, a very sick antisemite and “rebel rouser”.

Vogue has also given that glory multiple times to Bella Hadid ignoring the fact that she openly posts her hatred of Israel to her 42 million easily influenced followers with her idiotic claims of ethnic cleansing and apartheid. Does this beyond foolish model Bella know how many Arab women living in the so-called Palestinian area are murdered by their own husbands/families a year? Well the count is 58 in 2 years. Is this the kind of people she supports and laments for?

Bella’s father Mohamed Hadid was just named “antisemite of the week”. He is probably proud of that designation.This is a man who in my has broken the law and has been sued for multiple actions in the Los Angeles area. He claims to be Palestinian but being born in Nazareth in 1948 makes him Jordanian or ISRAELI; history of the area indicates so. There was no Palestine. You want to learn about hate and deceit, just read his “social”media posts.

His ignorant daughters with a huge following on social media, continue to show support and are proud of a people (Palestinian) that they have never known or visited while bashing the State of Israel, which they also have never visited. His son and his girl friend Dua LIPA also spreads antisemitic rhetoric

They rely on the biased news which reports about an Arabic youth who gets killed and then when he thinks the camera is off him, just gets up and walks away.

Or perhaps she doesn’t see her favorite people throwing stones at Jewish worshipers In fact, Israel closes the entry to the Jewish citizens so that the Arabs can fill all the needed space. They also can’t see the Arabs throwing prepared stones which land on their own brethren with the intention of causing turmoil and thereafter blaming it on the Jews as well as targeting the respectful worshipping Jews.

These models claim that Arab children are being mistreated by the Israelis. Where is such evidence?

This brings us to antisemitism now demonstrated by Vanity Fair as well as Vogue which are all Conde Nast publications. This has been a recurrent “malady” among their editors.

Before printing blatant lies, they should explore the facts spewed by these well-known blasphemous liars. By the way, the Hadid’s brother Anwar and his (ex?) girlfriend Dua Lupa are also very vocal antisemites.

For those who subscribe, read, or buy these magazines which put horrendous anti Semites on their covers, please stop.

Pablo Nankin, MD.



Vogue magazine promotes supermodel’s anti-Israel posts about ‘murdering babies’ | World Israel News

Vogue magazine promotes supermodel’s anti-Israel posts about ‘murdering …

Prominent fashion magazine urges followers to read Bella Hadid’s post, where she accuses Israel of murdering bab…

Conde Nast

We know you are a one-sided anti-Israel “magazine”, however it may still be possible to educate you about the “Palestinians” and your “historical advisors”.

You are actually have been learning by an old Jew-hater, it makes your pamphlet read as a lying method of information. Not very smart

Antisemite of the Week: Richard Falk – Bigot Non Grata — Stop Antisemitism

https://www.stopantisemitism.org/antisemite-of-the-week5-1/antisemite-of-the-week-richard-falk-bigot-non-grata

Antisemite of the Week: Richard Falk – Bigot Non Grata — Stop Antisemitism

Richard Falk is a retired Princeton Professor and disgraced ex-UN official. He was officially denounced by the…

58 Palestinian women murdered in domestic violence in 2 years; PA blamed for not ratifying law to protect them | PMW Analysis

58 Palestinian women murdered in domestic violence in 2 years; PA blamed…

Nan Jacques Zilberdik

“In the absence of the law to defend the family against violence, the men of the family will continue to do as t…

In fact, just having antisemite AOC as a cover page tells the story of your anti-normality pamphlet.

Pablo Nankin, MD

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/01/the-unbearable-whiteness-of-storming-the-capitol