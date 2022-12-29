Letters

It baffles me that networks like ABC only suspended for a short time Whoopi Goldberg after her minimizing the importance of knowing about the Holocaust and her stupid assumption about it.

Goldberg who has never been a Jew,

had taken on that name to obtain work. Now we should ask that she change her typically Jewish last name as she doesn’t deserve it.

ABC must permanently fire this woman as she is never going to learn nor acknowledge anything that the Jewish people have suffered. Rather she denies the definition of the Holocaust.

It’s sad that The View’s panel remained silent after her comments.

Pablo Nankin, MD