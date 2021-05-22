We are immersed in the so-called Age of the algorithm, where science and technology point to a new horizon of economic possibilities, but not true moral endeavors within the World Wide Web. Consequently, an ethical act is not being guaranteed in the practice of cyber-cosmopolitan relationships that are gestated on the Internet. From this perspective, the modern technological ecosystem of a civilization.com is in constant change and evolution has to adapt to the historical, economic, social and technological situation that we are going through and respond reflexively to the advances in terms of the digitization of its cyber-social work in more rationally empathic ways.

Thus we must learn to build spaces of human understanding in which citizens.com use the communicative reason to interact with each other, beyond their work and constitute interdisciplinary and multisectoral teams of social-scientific deliberation in search of a solidarity responsibility around their acts in order to shape a new public reason.

The proposal is exposed as challenging because it is oriented towards the State and civil society that merge in the companies that at the same time make up the public and private apparatus of the different organizations that should govern Artificial Intelligence in a responsible and reliable way, in conjunction with normative ethics.

However, this is not always the case, which is why a new Ethics of Order is needed along the lines expressed by the German philosopher Christoph Lüetge, Director of the Institute of Ethics in Artificial Intelligence of the Technical University of Munich, who as a doctor of philosophy and Business informatics, studies the different edges around an ethical and regulatory approach of the normative aspects that should govern globalized societies, which today are morally disoriented due to the incursion of mathematical calculation in their lives through the so-called Systems Intelligent that interact beyond the explicability and traceability of their addresses and contents on the Web that have to be publicly accessible, generating social-ethical reliability.

Dr. Lüetge develops a new philosophical approach that combines elements of ethics and technologies in order to articulate critical-reflective processes in relation to AI, due to the impact that the algorithm has on human rights as a result of the biases that are present in different areas of new scientific knowledge.

For this reason, the work carried out by Professor Lüetge in the Laboratory of Experimental Ethics at the Technical University of Munich is essential to not only point out the modern problems that affect AI from various fronts of human knowledge, but also the possible solutions to face from a reason, critical, reflective and deliberative the techno-scientific advance of humanity. What is expressed when elucidating the new communicational paths that should govern mathematical calculation and that manage to expose the clear guidelines that the order of discourse on the World Wide Web must follow in the line of facing this Age of digitized lies that is corrupting to liberal democratic societies.

In the same order of ideas, the new ethical-normative perspective should indicate a cosmopolitan horizon of intercultural values, where the achievements around human rights are not lost in that long line of zeros and ones that constitute these virtual spaces, articulating modern international governance contexts in an ethical key and where hate crimes and discrimination are faced from the discourse and reflective dialogical regulations.

In conclusion, a new legal cyber-reasoning has to be constituted from an ethical perspective, without assigning all the responsibility to Artificial Intelligence, which is constantly changing and transforming itself (Being there in the world), to which the also German philosopher Karl-Otto Apel.