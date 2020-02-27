Diario Judío México - VERY INTERESTING DATA REPORT ABOUT JEWS

from Dr Farrukh Saleem, a Pakistani columnist

There are only 14 million Jews in the world;

seven million in the Americas,

five million in Asia,

two million in Europe and 100,000 in Africa.

For every single Jew in the world there are 100 Muslims. Yet, Jews are more than a hundred times more powerful than all the Muslims put together. Ever wondered why?

Jesus of Nazareth was Jewish.

Albert Einstein, the most influential scientist of all time and

TIME magazine’s ‘Person of the Century’, was a Jew.

Sigmund Freud – id-ego- superego — the father of psychoanalysis was a Jew.

So were Karl Marx, Paul Samuelson and Milton Friedman.

Here are a few other Jews whose intellectual output has enriched the whole humanity:

Benjamin Rubin gave humanity the vaccinating needle.

Jonas Salk developed the first polio vaccine.

Albert Sab developed the improved live polio vaccine.

Gertrude Elion gave us a leukemia fighting drug.

Baruch Blumber developed the vaccination for Hepatitis

B. Paul Ehrlich discovered a treatment for syphilis

Elie Metchnikoff won a Nobel Prize in infectious diseases.

Bernard Katz won a Nobel Prize in neuromuscular transmission.

Andrew Schally won a Nobel in endocrinology

(disorders of the endocrine system; diabetes, hyperthyroidism)…

Aaron Beck founded Cognitive Therapy

(psychotherapy to treat mental disorders, depression and phobias).

Gregory Pincus developed the first oral contraceptive pill.

George Wald won a Nobel for understanding of the human eye.

Stanley Cohen won a Nobel in embryology

(study of embryos and their development).

Willem Kolff came up with the kidney dialysis machine.

Over the past 105 years, 14 million Jews have won 15-dozen Nobel Prizes while only three Nobel Prizes have been won by 1.4 billion Muslims (other than Peace Prizes).

Why are Jews so powerful?

Stanley Mezor invented the first micro-processing chip.

Leo Szilard developed the first nuclear chain reactor.

Peter Schultz, optical fibre cable;

Charles Adler, traffic lights;

Benno Strauss, Stainless steel;

Isador Kisee, sound movies;

Emile Berliner, telephone microphone and

Charles Ginsburg, videotape recorder.

Famous financiers in the business world who belong to Jewish faith are

Ralph Lauren (Polo),

Levis Strauss (Levi’s Jeans),

Howard Schultz (Starbuck’s),

Sergey Brin (Google),

Michael Dell (Dell Computers),

Larry Ellison (Oracle),

Donna Karan (DKNY),

Irv Robbins (Baskin & Robbins) and

Bill Rosenberg (Dunkin Donuts).

Richard Levin, President of Yale University, is a Jew.

So are Henry Kissinger (American Secretary of State),

Alan Greenspan (fed chairman under Reagan, Bush, Clinton and Bush),

Joseph Lieberman, Madeleine Albright (American Secretary of State),

Maxim Litvinov (USSR Foreign Minister),

David Marshal (Singapore’s first Chief Minister),

Isaac Isaacs (Governor-General of Australia),

Benjamin Disraeli (British statesman and author),

Yevgeny Primakov (Russian PM),

Jorge Sampaio (President of Portugal),

Herb Gray (Canadian Deputy PM),

Pierre Mendes (French PM),

Michael Howard (British Home Secretary),

Bruno Kreisky (Chancellor of Austria)

Robert Rubin (former American Secretary of Treasury).

In the media, famous Jews include :

Wolf Blitzer (CNN),

Barbara Walters (ABC News),

Eugene Meyer (Washington Post),

Henry Grunwald (Editor-in-Chief, Time),

Katherine Graham (Publisher of The Washington Post),

Joseph Lelyyeld (Executive Editor, The New York Times),

Max Frankel (New York Times).

The most beneficent philanthropist in the history of the world is George Soros, a Jew, who has so far donated a colossal $4 billion most of which has gone as aid to scientists and universities around the world.

Second to George Soros is Walter Annenberg, another Jew, who has built a hundred libraries by donating an estimated $2 billion.

At the Olympics, Mark Spitz set a record of sorts by winning seven gold medals.

Lenny Krayzelburg is a three-time Olympic gold medallist.

Spitz,Krayzelburg and Boris Becker are all Jewish.

Harrison Ford,

Dustin Hoffman,

Michael Douglas,

Ben Kingsley,

Kirk Douglas,

William Shatner,

Jerry Lewis and

Peter Falk

George Burns,

Tony Curtis,

Charles Bronson,

Sandra Bullock,

Billy Crystal,

Woody Allen,

Paul Newman

Peter Sellers,

Dustin Hoffman,

are all Jewish ? As a matter of fact, Hollywood itself was founded by a Jew. Among jewish directors and producers are :

Steven Spielberg,

Mel Brooks,

Oliver Stone,

Aaron Spelling (Beverly Hills 90210),

Neil Simon (The Odd Couple),

Andrew Vaina (Rambo 1/2/3),

Michael Man (Starsky and Hutch),

Milos Forman (One flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest),

Douglas Fairbanks (The thief of Baghdad)

and Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters)

To be certain, Washington is the capital that matters and in Washington the lobby that matters is The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC.

Washington knows that if PM Ehud Olmert were to discover that the earth is flat, AIPAC will make the 109th Congress pass a resolution congratulating Olmert on his discovery.!!!!

William James Sidis, with an IQ of 250-300, is the brightest human who ever existed. Guess what faith did he belong to?

So, why are Jews so powerful?

Answer: Education.

Why are Muslims so powerless?

There are an estimated 1,476,233,470 Muslims on the face of the planet:

one billion in Asia,

400 million in Africa,

44 million in Europe and

six million in the Americas.

Every fifth human being is a Muslim;

for every single Hindu there are two Muslims,

for every Buddhist there are two Muslims and

for every Jew there are one hundred Muslims.

Ever wondered why Muslims are so powerless? Here is why:

There are 57 member-countries of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC), and all of them put together have around 500 universities;

one university for every three million Muslims.

The United States has 5,758 universities

and India has 8,407.

In 2004, Shanghai Jiao Tong University compiled an ‘Academic Ranking of World Universities’ , and intriguingly, not one university from Muslim-majority states was in the top-500.

As per data collected by the UNDP :

literacy in the Christian world stands at nearly 90%

and 15 Christian-majority states have a literacy rate of 100 %.

A Muslim-majority state, as a sharp contrast, has an average literacy rate of around 40 % and there is no Muslim-majority state with a literacy rate of 100 %.

Some 98 % of the ‘literates’ in the Christian world had completed primary school,

while less than 50 % of the ‘literates’ in the Muslim world did the same.

Around 40 % of the ‘literates’ in the Christian world attended university while no more than 2 % the ‘literates’ in the Muslim world did the same.

Muslim-majority countries have 230 scientists per 1 million Muslims.

The US has 4,000 scientists per million

and Japan has 5,000 per million.

In the entire Arab world, the total number of full-time researchers is 35,000

and there are only 50 technicians per one million Arabs

(in the Christian world there are up to 1,000 technicians per one million).

Furthermore, the Muslim world spends 0.2 %t of its GDP on research and development, while the Christian world spends around 5 % of its GDP.

Conclusion: The Muslim world lacks the capacity to produce knowledge.

Daily newspapers per 1,000 people and number of book titles per million are two indicators of whether knowledge is being diffused in a society.

In Pakistan, there are 23 daily newspapers per 1,000 Pakistanis while the same ratio in Singapore is 360. In the UK, the number of book titles per million stands at 2,000 while the same in Egypt is 20.

Conclusion: The Muslim world is failing to diffuse knowledge.

Exports of high technology products as a percentage of total exports are an important indicator of knowledge application. Pakistan’s exports of high technology products as a percentage of total exports stands at one per cent. The same for Saudi Arabia is 0.3 per cent; Kuwait, Morocco, and Algeria are all at 0.3 per cent while Singapore is at 58 per cent.

Conclusion: The Muslim world is failing to apply knowledge.

Why are Muslims powerless?

Because we aren’t producing knowledge.

Why are Muslims powerless?

Because we aren’t diffusing knowledge.

Why are Muslims powerless?

Because we aren’t applying knowledge.

And, the future belongs to knowledge-based societies.

Interestingly, the combined annual GDP of 57 OIC-countries is under $2 trillion.

America, just by herself, produces goods and services worth $12 trillion;

China $8 trillion,

Japan $3.8 trillion and

Germany $2.4 trillion (purchasing power parity basis).

Oil rich Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar collectively produce goods and services (mostly oil) worth $500 billion;

Spain alone produces goods and services worth over $1 trillion,

Catholic Poland $489 billion

and Buddhist Thailand $545 billion.

(Muslim GDP as a percentage of world GDP is fast declining).

So, why are Muslims so powerless?

Answer: Lack of education!!!

All we do is shout to Allah whole day and blame everyone else for our multiple failures..!….

———————————————–

It will be perhaps possible to sit around a table and talk finally PEACE, future, environment, human rights, social life, balanced economy, equal opportunities, progressing, decency, mutual assistance, cultural development, technology, productivity, individual welfare, consumption, even arts and religion if the above mentioned 57 countries members of the OIC take into consideration and give importance to what is written in this article…. Yet, push back or destroy, fist, harmful ego, jealousy, lazyness, hatred and all negative thoughts….

[email protected]