‘I think it’s really important for us to have eyes on what happened with Shireen Abu Akleh in Palestine,’ AOC said.

Letters

By Pablo Nankin, MD

Again and again, Rashida Tlaib is quick at taking an opportunity, real or not, to encourage antisemitism in the Congress and is praised by antisemites like inept AOC, (co-sponsors of the resolution, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) and Marie Newman (D-Ill.). who now claims that Israel should be held responsible for the unfortunate death of the newsreporter without actually knowing the truth. What she should be asking is to release the body so that it may help in determining what really happened. However, as part of the worst group of congresspeople, they shoot off their mouths before knowing the truth.

This woman speaks of remembering the Nakba,the mourning of the Arabs upon the creation of the Jewish State. In her sick mind, she looks at it as the destruction of an area of land which actually was designated for the creation of the Jewish State as approved by the League of Nations and the United Nations. The Nakba would never have taken place if the Arabs and Egyptians would have accepted the partition of the land for them as well, by agreeing with Israel’s creation. Instead the armies of the Arabs and Egyptians chose to attack their neighbors, the newly created state of Israel.

Israel defeated these armies but was unable to retain Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, as part of the designated partition of Palestinia. This area was finally returned to Israel in the war of 1967 and so completed the Jewish State of Israel.

The Nakba is an emotional creation of the people who don’t comprehend that Israel got back what was rightfully theirs and that the people who fled to Jordan and Lebanon,thus creating their refugee status.They were not forced to leave and could have stayed in the State of Israel.

This was exactly contrary to the expulsion of the Jews from a dozen plus middle eastern countries, where Jews had lived for centuries.

None the less, Israel absorbed all the Jews and they became an integral part of the State of Israel, never refugees, (still are considered refugees) as created by the countries that accepted the Arabs.

The ones that remain and call themselves “Palestinians” have a good life, not as good as they could, if only they were free to make peace, to love their neighbor, and learn true facts not lies as they do from the PLO or Hamas terrorists which manage the destruction of the Gazans. Since 1995, there are -0- Jews in Gaza, nonetheless,these “sheep” continue to try to destroy the State of Israel.

Tlaib’s mother lives in Ramallah; she has been on the news and she has NEVER said that she wants out of Israel or that she is unhappy because of Israel. Therefore her daughter knowingly is lying about the situation of the “Nakba sufferers.”

The “Palestinians” have become masters of lying even considering the facts that there is much archeological evidence of who was first in Israel or on the temple mount.

The First and Second Temple of the Jews was on the Temple Mount hundreds of years before Islam was created.

So let’s be rid of the squad and let’s make sure liars are stopped in their paths.

Currently, there is a new group of terrorists who are trying to break the naval blockade that Israel has imposed on Gaza (so that they don’t introduce missiles). If these bandits succeeds,there will be injuries and perhaps deaths among the terrorists. However, the liars of all levels will blame Israel.

