Letters

A few days from now Rashida Tlaib will run for a seat as a congressperson one more time. Does she merit to win? I don’t think so, considering also that there has been nothing positive in her time in congress. So why vote for her?

In my opinion, the vote for her is a vote against Israel.

Among her various complaints, she claims that the horrible suffering of the so-called “Palestinians” is due to the Israelis’ unwillingness to make peace according to her. Have they not been offered to negotiate only to receive a flat out “ No”. What she fails to establish clearly is that her mother living in Ramallah in family pictures, looks happy and content. If she weren’t, do you not think that her daughter in government would have brought her to America?

I am not saying that the Non-terrorist “Palestinians” don’t have problems, the origin of this stems from their ruling parties and the majority’s willingness to comply with those terrorist organizations’ believing that war is the only way to improve their lot in life. Their rulers receive money from the EU and the US and do as Arafat did, which is to put it into their own pockets. They use it also to remunerate terrorists and their families for the horrific deeds performed as requested. Can they not see how the Arab Israelis have jobs, make a living, and benefit from residing in a democratic state? The Palestinian government has persuaded them to send assassins to attack and kill Israelis. Only when Israel responds, does their crying begin.

It is time for Tlaib to stop inciting hatred and discrimination by removing herself from office, which she does not deserve, and find a regular job if she can.

Don’t forget the other congresswomen running for congress should never win: Ilhan Omar, Ocasio Cortez, and A Priestley.

Pablo Nankin, MD