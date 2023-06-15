 Why Trump’s Core Supporters Need Him So Desperately To Survive

Life with Donald Trump is never boring. Particularly lately. He was just indicted for a second time, and this time it is a more serious federal indictment. It relates to his refusal to give up a whole bunch of classified documents that he has had in his possession. Leaving them as he did in boxes in various rooms in Mar-a-Lago, including a bathroom, shows a total lack of concern for whether or not any of them or at least the information to be found in any of them should fall into the hands of the enemies of the United States. Furthermore, America’s friends will think twice about revealing any confidential information to her.

Granted that classified documents were also recently found in the possession of both Joe Biden and Mike Pence. But what makes their situations different from that of Trump’s is that as soon as they discovered they had such documents, they contacted the FBI to come and remove them from their residences. And Biden and Pence put up no objections when the FBI wanted to come to their homes and do a thorough search to make sure that no other classified documents were being overlooked. In other words, both Biden and Pence made every effort to fully cooperate with federal authorities.

So, with the court case in Florida, along with those in Washington D.C. and Georgia, Trump is about to enter the court battles of his life, battles that could very likely end up with him doing jail time. And what is the response of all of his core followers? In spite of the seriousness of the charges against him, in spite of the fact that his actions with regard to these charges were totally illegal, criminal and even traitorous, his core followers have not only declared their total support for him, but, in many cases, have indicated they are taking up a stance similar to that which preceded the insurrection on January 6th. In other words, many of them are willing to go to war in order to defend him.

The exact shape of what going to war means has yet to be determined. Perhaps by the time this article is published, some act of mass violence will have occurred. Like when he is arraigned in Miami. But it is doubtful that the potential for violence will ever be far from the surface during the course of this trial. Meanwhile, many of the right- wing extremists in Congress are fighting back with the distractions of the supposed legal problems of Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and his family members. All of which have been shown to be baseless, non-existent.

So while most of us are content to let the wheels of justice turn for Donald Trump in a court of law, there is this core of people who think that the indictments of Trump are based on nothing more than witch hunts. And, if nothing else, this core will, if nothing else, make sure that these indictments as well as any future indictments that may arise will do nothing to impede Trump’s election to the presidency again.

The question is why is the conviction of Trump for any perceived illegal action so psychologically threatening to them. The answer is that the individual identities of these core supporters of Trump are so effectively merged with that of Trump, himself, into one large collective identity, that if anything occurs that is perceived as bringing down Trump, that thing is also going to bring down the core supporters as well. These core supporters of Trump are psychologically incapable of detaching themselves from Trump, because Trump is their grand protector against the entropy from the experiential vacuum that surrounds them. The whole reason that these people are so psychologically attached to Trump is to protect themselves against the numbness that is part of their living environment. Trump gives their lives meaning. He gives their lives a sense of purpose which they would not have otherwise. He gives their senses of self both coherence and definition, even if it is only from being a part of a collective sense of self.

So when the core supporters experience an imminent danger that Trump may be going to jail and thus impeded in his ability to create an authoritarian populist society where there is nothing to complicate the full merger of Trump and his followers, it is felt to be a threat to their very existence. It is not as if these supporters can protect themselves against entropy by merging in the absence of Trump. Trump is the template, Trump is the grounding. He replaces the traditional natural living environments that used to give people grounding. The sources of organic stimuli that modern technological humans have lost their capacity to effectively absorb. But Trump, as a source of abrasive stimuli, is a vehicle for pulling numb people out of their numbness. And this is why these core supporters are going to do everything they can to fight in any way they can the conviction and incarceration of Trump.