We would like to encourage you to join our last Yiddish classes ! Since we are transitioning into a cultural center, we will focus on other types of events for the time being.

Yiddish for Beginners Class 2020

The class will take place in the University City area. You will learn everyday Yiddish greetings, common idioms, the very basics of grammar, and a few Yiddish songs. There will be 6 sessions on Sunday afternoons. The date of the first class is changed to February 2nd.

WHEN: 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08 at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: 5225 Fiore Terrace, San Diego, CA 92122

HOW MUCH: $70 for the whole series or $15 for individual sessions

RSVP: [email protected] or 619-719-1776

More Yiddish classes with Dr. Tanya Yakovleva!

Are you an intermediate or an advanced Yiddish speaker? Dr. Tanya Yakovleva will be teaching the second series of Yiddish language/culture classes for intermediate and advanced students. Times and locations will be arranged based on our students’ needs. Please send your class requests to us at [email protected].

RSVP: [email protected]

Stay tuned to join other kinds of exciting events, such as the ones described below:

Libe un Erotik – Love and Erotic Yiddish Vocabulary Class

Good news! Now available – Early Bird Special for the participants who register via One Table: http://bit.ly/30DyhKA – $10, all fees included

Our special offer expires on January 31st, so hurry up!

Hear Eros entice Yidn in Yiddish… See Sappho seduce shikses… Watch Cupid coax meydlekh in the mame loyshn…

WHEN: Friday, February 14th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: The House of Israel, Balboa Park, 2156 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101

HOW MUCH: $15 (regular price) or $10 (Early Bird Special price)

Chocolates and wine included!

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/libe-un-erotik-love-and-erotic-yiddish-vocabulary-class-tickets-90383031079

Yiddish themed Shabbat dinner at UCSD Hillel

This event is hosted by the Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America. The event is free and open to the general public. The date of the Yiddish themed Shabbat is changed to April 3rd.

WHEN: Friday, April 3rd, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: UC San Diego Hillel, 8976 Cliffridge Avenue, La Jolla, CA 92037

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/89349220925

Biz bald (see you soon) at our events!

The YAAANA Team

www.yaaana.org