Diario Judío México - A special day of Yiddish poetry and Klezmer music with Miri Koral and Klezmer Juice!

For more information, visit the California Institute for Yiddish Culture and Language website on http://www.yiddishinstitute.org, and check out Klezmer Juice’s music at https://www.youtube.com/user/klezmerjuice… Also, take a look at a short version of this video for Jewish Journal Contributing writer Debra Eckerling’s #JewishBucketList, with an interview with Miri Koral: https://youtu.be/PS4Y1F4UPwE !