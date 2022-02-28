Letters by Pablo Nankin, MD

Dear Representative Bowman

How can you be so wrong?

The first mistake was to visit Israel with a self-hating Jewish (?) group named J Street. Its’ founder, Ben Ami is an X Israeli who has spent years trying to destroy the Israeli government as he disagrees with their policies.

Of course, when the rockets start flying Ben Ami is home in the US with no fear of getting killed by terrorist rockets or suicide bombers.

I would like to know what you could have seen in Israel that caused you to make a second terrible mistake in going against the Abrams Accords.

The Accords have done well in demonstrating, at the very least, how with proper encouragement 4-5 countries have become friendly with respect for each other.

It is astonishing to learn of your about- face erroneous stand

Just think that the Israeli Anthem is now being played by the new friends of Israel when not long ago the entire state of Israel was despised.

Obviously, the antisemitic J Street told you lies about the Accords and you believed them without verification.

I would appreciate hearing your explanation. yOU MUST READ THE ARTICLE BELOW YOU WILL LEARN ABOUT ISRAEL

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/02/israel-rated-more-democratic-than-the-u-s-spain-italy-and-south-africa-amnesty-intl-hardest-hit/

Pablo Nankin, MD

New York Rep. Bowman’s decision to drop support for Abraham Accords bill draws fire | Jewish Website