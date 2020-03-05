Diario Judío México - American singer Lionel Richie performed his first concert in Israel on Monday night at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena.

The “All Night Long” singer, who began his 90-minute show an hour-and-a-half earlier than originally announced to avoid a conflict with Israel’s third election day in a year, told the audience that he was happy to finally be in Israel.

“My friends have been trying to convince me to come for 40 years,” said the 70-year-old. “Now I know why.”

He added, “This is my first trip. It will not be my last.”

He also said the crowd was “amazing” and spoke about the warm welcome by Israelis, who greet him by name on the street. Richie ended his gig by telling the audience, “See you next year!”

Richie landed in Israel on Feb. 29 after performing in Dubai as part of his international “Hello” tour.