Eclipse de luna sobre Israel: Un mensaje oculto de la Torá

En la noche en Israel se vivió uno de los espectáculos más impactantes: un eclipse lunar total.

Fue a las 9:12 PM cuando se llegó al punto máximo, justo cuando la luna quedó completamente dentro de la sombra de la Tierra y adquirió un tono rojizo característico, conocido como *“luna de sangre”*.

Aunque parezca curioso estos acontecimientos tienen también una explicación y un significado dentro del judaísmo Y en especial en la Tora

La Gemará en Suká 29a enseña que los eclipses no son simples fenómenos naturales: son señales para despertar al mundo. El sol representa a las naciones, la luna a Israel. Cuando la luna se oscurece, el pueblo judío es llamado a reflexionar. Pero aquí está el secreto: el eclipse no destruye la luna, solo la oculta. La luna sigue allí, esperando brillar con más fuerza.

El Zóhar HaKadosh revela que la luna simboliza la Shejiná, la Presencia Divina que acompaña a Am Israel en el exilio. Así como la luna no tiene luz propia, sino que refleja la del sol, así también Israel refleja la luz de Hashem en el mundo. Cuando hay un eclipse, parece que la luz desaparece, pero en verdad es una preparación para una revelación mayor.

Nuestros sabios explican que los momentos de ocultamiento en la historia judía son como eclipses: tiempos en los que la oscuridad parece ganar. Pero al igual que el eclipse tiene tiempo limitado y luego la luna vuelve a brillar, así también la geulá , la redención, siempre llega. La oscuridad nunca es final, siempre es pasajera.

El Rambán enseña que las señales celestiales son llamadas otot bashamayim, “signos en los cielos”. No son superstición, son recordatorios de que Hashem dirige la historia. Un eclipse visto sobre Israel es una invitación a mirar más allá de la ciencia y contemplar el mensaje espiritual: incluso cuando la luna parece apagada, Am Israel nunca deja de brillar, porque su luz es eterna y su raíz está en el Ein Sof, en lo infinito.

En nuestra generación, con tanta guerra, odio y confusión moral, el eclipse nos recuerda un secreto vital: la luz no se anula, solo se oculta un instante. Y justo en los momentos de mayor oscuridad, es cuando debemos confiar que la luz volverá más fuerte.

Así como está escrito: “הַחֹשֶׁךְ לֹא יַחֲשִׁיךְ מִמֶּךָּ וְלַיְלָה כַּיּוֹם יָאִיר” , “La oscuridad no oscurecerá para Ti, y la noche brillará como el día” -Tehilim 139:12.

El eclipse no es un final, es un preludio. La historia judía lo confirma: cada exilio, cada persecución, cada sombra, fue solo un paso previo a un resplandor mayor. Y lo mismo ocurrirá ahora.

Con el cariño de siempre, su amiga Shirley Sheindl Dobin Rosenthal les desea Shavua tov.

Lunar Eclipse over Israel

A Hidden Message from the Torah

The Gemara in Sukkah 29a teaches that eclipses are not just natural phenomena: they are signs meant to awaken the world. The sun represents the nations, the moon represents Israel. When the moon darkens, the Jewish people are called to reflect. But here is the secret: the eclipse does not destroy the moon, it only covers it. The moon remains, waiting to shine even brighter.

The Zohar HaKadosh reveals that the moon symbolizes the Shechinah, the Divine Presence that accompanies Am Yisrael in exile. Just as the moon has no light of its own but reflects the light of the sun, so too Israel reflects the light of Hashem into the world. When there is an eclipse, it seems as though the light disappears, but in truth it is only preparation for a greater revelation.

Our sages explain that moments of concealment in Jewish history are like eclipses: times when darkness seems to prevail. But just as an eclipse is limited in time and the moon inevitably returns to shine, so too redemption always comes. Darkness is never final, it is always temporary.

The Ramban teaches that celestial signs are called otot bashamayim, “signs in the heavens.” They are not superstition, but reminders that Hashem guides history. An eclipse seen over Israel is an invitation to look beyond science and recognize the spiritual message: even when the moon seems darkened, Am Yisrael never ceases to shine, for its light is eternal and rooted in the Infinite.

In our generation, with so much war, hatred, and moral confusion, the eclipse reminds us of a vital secret: the light is never extinguished, it is only hidden for a moment. And precisely in the darkest times, we must trust that the light will return even stronger.

As it is written: “Ha’choshech lo yach’shich mimecha v’layla ka’yom ya’ir” , “The darkness will not obscure from You, and the night will shine like the day” Tehillim 139:12.

The eclipse is not an end, it is a prelude. Jewish history confirms this: every exile, every persecution, every shadow was only a step before a greater radiance. And the same will happen again now.

With love as always, your friend Shirley Sheindl Dobin Rosenthal wishes you Shavua tov.

ליקוי ירח מעל ישראל

מסר נסתר מן התורה

הגמרא בסוכה כ״ט ע״א מלמדת שליקויים אינם רק תופעות טבע: הם סימנים לעורר את העולם. השמש מייצגת את האומות, הירח את ישראל. כאשר הירח מתכסה, עם ישראל נקרא להתבונן. אך הסוד הוא זה: הליקוי אינו משמיד את הירח, אלא רק מכסה אותו. הירח נשאר, מוכן לשוב ולזהור בעוצמה גדולה יותר.

הזוהר הקדוש מגלה שהירח מסמל את השכינה, השוכנת עם ישראל בגלות. כמו שהירח אין לו אור משלו אלא הוא משקף את אור השמש, כך ישראל משקפים את אור ה׳ בעולם. כאשר יש ליקוי, נדמה שהאור נעלם, אך באמת זו הכנה לגילוי גדול יותר.

חכמינו מסבירים שרגעי ההסתר בהיסטוריה היהודית הם כמו ליקויים: זמנים שבהם נדמה שהחושך גובר. אך כמו שליקוי מוגבל בזמן והירח שב להאיר, כך גם הגאולה תמיד מגיעה. החושך איננו סופי, הוא תמיד זמני בלבד.

הרמב״ן מלמד שהסימנים השמימיים נקראים אותות בשמים. אין זו אמונה טפלה, אלא תזכורת לכך שה׳ מנהיג את ההיסטוריה. ליקוי הנראה מעל ישראל הוא הזמנה להביט מעבר למדע ולזהות את המסר הרוחני: גם כשהירח נראה חשוך, עם ישראל אינו חדל מלהאיר, כי אורו נצחי ושרשו באין-סוף.

בדורנו, עם כל כך הרבה מלחמה, שנאה ובלבול מוסרי, הליקוי מזכיר לנו סוד חיוני: האור אינו מתבטל, הוא רק נסתר לרגע. ובדיוק בזמנים של החושך הגדול ביותר, עלינו לבטוח שהאור ישוב בעוצמה גדולה יותר.

כמו שנאמר: ״הַחֹשֶׁךְ לֹא יַחֲשִׁיךְ מִמֶּךָּ וְלַיְלָה כַּיּוֹם יָאִיר״, תהילים קל״ט:י״ב.

הליקוי איננו סוף, אלא הקדמה. ההיסטוריה היהודית מאשרת זאת: כל גלות, כל רדיפה, כל צל, היו רק שלב לפני אור גדול יותר. וכן יהיה גם עתה.

באהבה תמיד, חברתכם שירלי שיינדל דובין רוזנטל מאחלת לכם שבוע טוב.