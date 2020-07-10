Diario Judío México - Este domingo a las 11 AM (San Diego) 1 PM (CDMX) fiesta internacional en Yiddish en honor de Boris Sandler y sus nuevos 4 libros en Yiddish.

אָנלײַן ליטעראַרישער יום־טובֿ

ONLINE YIDDISH CELEBRATION

As we continue our search for a way forward in pandemic times, we’re proud of the online programming we have developed. Please subscribe to our YouTube channel to see past programs and continuing experiments (including an excerpt from The Dybbuk this week, part of an ongoing project for 2020 celebrating the 100th anniversary of its first production).

This Sunday we are proud to have Evgeny Kissin and a group of international Yiddish stars join us in honoring writer Boris Sandler, as we celebrate his publication of 4 new books.

The Congress for Jewish Culture together with CIYCL (The California Institute for Yiddish Culture and Language) and Yung-Yidish of Tel Aviv present a special program celebrating the publication of four new books by Boris Sandler, editor of Yiddish Branzhe and former editor of the Yiddish Forward.

Headlined by internationally renowned concert pianist and lover of mame-loshn Evgeny Kissin, this all-Yiddish program contains readings from Sandler’s work and musical tributes by

With:

Annick Prime-Margules

The Birobidzhaner Ensemble

Dinele and Zisl Slepovitch

Evgeny Kissin

Kolya Borodulin

Mendi Cahan

Miri Koral

Miriam Trinh and Yosele Niborski

Refoyel Goldvaser

Rita and Nukhim Koyfman

Shane Baker

Yefim Zubriki

The program will be broadcast LIVE ON YOUTUBE

Sunday 12 July 2020

2 PM EDT (New York Time)

(21:00 Jerusalem; 20:00 Berlin; 19:00 London; 15:00 Rio / Buenos Aires; 11:00 AM Los Angeles; 1:00 Mexico City; 4:00 Melbourne on Monday 13 July 2020)

nb we will also make the Youtube link available via the event Facebook page

We are particularly grateful to those who have supported our work during a time of fallen revenues and free programming during the pandemic. If you’d like to join them support our work in the field of Yiddish during this extremely difficult time for the arts, feel free to throw us a couple of bucks either via check to the physical address below, or via these links

העלפֿט אונדז אַרויס אין אַ נויטפֿאַל

SUPPORT OUR WORK DURING THE PANDEMIC