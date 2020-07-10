Diario Judío México - Este domingo a las 11 AM (San Diego) 1 PM (CDMX) fiesta internacional en en honor de y sus nuevos 4 libros en .

אָנלײַן ליטעראַרישער יום־טובֿ

ONLINE CELEBRATION

As we continue our search for a way forward in pandemic times, we’re proud of the online programming we have developed. Please subscribe to our YouTube channel to see past programs and continuing experiments (including an excerpt from The Dybbuk this week, part of an ongoing project for 2020 celebrating the 100th anniversary of its first production).

This Sunday we are proud to have Evgeny Kissin and a group of international stars join us in honoring writer , as we celebrate his publication of 4 new books.

The Congress for Jewish Culture together with CIYCL (The California Institute for Culture and Language) and Yung-Yidish of Tel Aviv present a special program celebrating the publication of four new books by , editor of Yiddish Branzhe and former editor of the Yiddish Forward.

Headlined by internationally renowned concert pianist and lover of mame-loshn Evgeny Kissin, this all-Yiddish program contains readings from Sandler’s work and musical tributes by

With:

Annick Prime-Margules
The Birobidzhaner Ensemble
Dinele and Zisl Slepovitch
Evgeny Kissin
Kolya Borodulin
Mendi Cahan
Miri Koral
Miriam Trinh and Yosele Niborski
Refoyel Goldvaser
Rita and Nukhim Koyfman
Shane Baker
Yefim Zubriki

The program will be broadcast LIVE ON YOUTUBE
Sunday 12 July 2020
2 PM EDT (New York Time)
(21:00 Jerusalem; 20:00 Berlin; 19:00 London; 15:00 Rio / Buenos Aires; 11:00 AM Los Angeles; 1:00 Mexico City; 4:00 Melbourne on Monday 13 July 2020)

nb we will also make the Youtube link available via the event Facebook page

We are particularly grateful to those who have supported our work during a time of fallen revenues and free programming during the pandemic. If you’d like to join them support our work in the field of Yiddish during this extremely difficult time for the arts, feel free to throw us a couple of bucks either via check to the physical address below, or via these links

העלפֿט אונדז אַרויס אין אַ נויטפֿאַל

SUPPORT OUR WORK DURING THE PANDEMIC

Las opiniones expresadas aquí representan el punto de vista particular de nuestros periodistas, columnistas y colaboradores y/o agencias informativas y no representan en modo alguno la opinión de diariojudio.com y sus directivos. Si usted difiere con los conceptos vertidos por el autor, puede expresar su opinión enviando su comentario.

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.


Artículo anteriorLanzan de Brasil concurso internacional de canciones y música en Yiddish
Artículo siguientePublican en línea los archivos del teatro Yiddish de Moscú

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor