Disfruta del alcance internacional del Yiddish con estos maravillosos eventos en línea, presentados por California Institute for Yiddish Culture and Language.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

11 AM PST, 2 PM EST

Night of the Murdered Poets

(טרויער־אַקאַדעמיע צום 12טן אויגוסט)

On August 12th, 1952, 13 Jews were murdered by the Soviet regime in the infamous Lubyanka Prison, including 5 Yiddish writers. It was the culmination of a years-long repression of Yiddish and Jewish culture. Each August 12th, Yiddish organizations around the world remember the Yiddish writers lost that night and earlier, as well as the other victims of Soviet repression.

Please join:

Professor Dov-Ber Kerler; renowned pianist Evgeny Kissin; Tony-nominated director

Eleanor Reissa; Drama Desk nominated director Allen Lewis Rickman; screen star

Yelena Shmulenson; poet and translator Maia Evrona; and CIYCL Director Miri Koral

as we pay tribute to the incredible creativity of Soviet Yiddish writers.

IN YIDDISH AND ENGLISH

Musical program by Sveta Kundish and Patty Farrell.

Attend the event live on FB here.

Hosted by

The Congress for Jewish Culture

California Institute for Yiddish Culture and Language

This Sunday, August 9,

10:30 AM PST, 1:30 PM EDT*

Join The League for Yiddish for a special online concert

Celebrating the 100th birthday of Yiddish songwriter, poet, and folksinger Beyle Schaechter-Gottesman (1920-2013)

Named a National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Her songs continue to be performed and enjoyed across the globe.

This program will be conducted primarily in Yiddish

To view BEYLE100

RSVP to be emailed a direct link before the event:

https://yivo.org/Beyle100

Or go to one of the following links at the time of the event:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ YIVOinstitute

https://www.facebook.com/ YIVOinstitute

Featuring leading Yiddish performers and scholars

inspired by Schaechter-Gottesman, including, among others: