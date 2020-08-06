Diario Judío México - Disfruta del alcance internacional del Yiddish con estos maravillosos eventos en línea, presentados por California Institute for Yiddish Culture and Language.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
11 AM PST, 2 PM EST
Night of the Murdered Poets
(טרויער־אַקאַדעמיע צום 12טן אויגוסט)
On August 12th, 1952, 13 Jews were murdered by the Soviet regime in the infamous Lubyanka Prison, including 5 Yiddish writers. It was the culmination of a years-long repression of Yiddish and Jewish culture. Each August 12th, Yiddish organizations around the world remember the Yiddish writers lost that night and earlier, as well as the other victims of Soviet repression.
Please join:
Professor Dov-Ber Kerler; renowned pianist Evgeny Kissin; Tony-nominated director
Eleanor Reissa; Drama Desk nominated director Allen Lewis Rickman; screen star
Yelena Shmulenson; poet and translator Maia Evrona; and CIYCL Director Miri Koral
as we pay tribute to the incredible creativity of Soviet Yiddish writers.
IN YIDDISH AND ENGLISH
Musical program by Sveta Kundish and Patty Farrell.
Attend the event live on FB here.
Hosted by
The Congress for Jewish Culture
California Institute for Yiddish Culture and Language
This Sunday, August 9,
10:30 AM PST, 1:30 PM EDT*
Join The League for Yiddish for a special online concert
Celebrating the 100th birthday of Yiddish songwriter, poet, and folksinger Beyle Schaechter-Gottesman (1920-2013)
Named a National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Her songs continue to be performed and enjoyed across the globe.
This program will be conducted primarily in Yiddish
To view BEYLE100
RSVP to be emailed a direct link before the event:
https://yivo.org/Beyle100
Or go to one of the following links at the time of the event:
https://www.youtube.com/user/
https://www.facebook.com/
Featuring leading Yiddish
inspired by Schaechter-Gottesman, including, among others:
Michael Alpert, Sharon Bernstein, Binyumen Schaechter, Dovid Braun, Itzik Gottesman, Sasha Lurje, Gitl Schaechter-Viswanath, Lorin Sklamberg, Alicia Svigals, Theresa Tova,
Arun (Arele) Viswanath, Josh Waletzky, and the duo of Sveta Kundish and Patrick Farrell.
Emcee: Shane Baker (Congress for Jewish Culture)
DON’T MISS this special 3-day online immersion in Yiddish learning and culture.
With Yiddish classes for all levels and ages, lectures from outstanding Yiddish scholars (in English and Yiddish), Yiddish song and Yidishe nigunim workshops, a concert each day of Yiddish song and Klezmer stars, as well as Yiddish singalongs, a children’s program and encounters with ardent Yiddishists from various parts of the world. Join in and become a friend of the Trip to Yiddishland mishpokhe.
The program will start at 10 AM EST and end at 6:15 PM EST each day. Yiddish classes have limited capacity. Farshraybt zikh itst / Register now!