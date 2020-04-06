Diario Judío México - Experience Yiddish sketch comedy
Monday, April 6 @7:00PM
“Kvarentin Shmarentin” or “Humor on Kovid”
Featuring Leyzer Burko, Motl Didner and Elize-Rokhl Dorter, with musical interludes by Zalmem Mlotek.
Presented with English translation subtitles.
Watch again or for the first time!
Folksbiene! LIVE is taking a break over the Passover Holidays—a great opportunity to catch up on past episodes.
Here’s a preview of upcoming programming
Returning by popular demand on April 22 is Zalmen Mlotek’s “Living Room Concert”, kicking-off a regularly scheduled episode, Wednesdays at 7PM.