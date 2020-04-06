Diario Judío México - Experience Yiddish sketch comedy
Monday, April 6 @7:00PM

“Kvarentin Shmarentin” or “Humor on Kovid”

Featuring Leyzer Burko, Motl Didner and Elize-Rokhl Dorter, with musical interludes by Zalmem Mlotek.

Presented with English translation subtitles.

Watch again or for the first time!

Folksbiene! LIVE is taking a break over the Passover Holidays—a great opportunity to catch up on past episodes.

View Past Episodes!

Here’s a preview of upcoming programming

Returning by popular demand on April 22 is Zalmen Mlotek’s “Living Room Concert”, kicking-off a regularly scheduled episode, Wednesdays at 7PM.

 

Las opiniones expresadas aquí representan el punto de vista particular de nuestros periodistas, columnistas y colaboradores y/o agencias informativas y no representan en modo alguno la opinión de diariojudio.com y sus directivos. Si usted difiere con los conceptos vertidos por el autor, puede expresar su opinión enviando su comentario.

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

Artículo anteriorJudíos se preparan para un Pésaj en medio de pandemia
Artículo siguienteEstados Unidos califica primera vez a un grupo supremacista blanco como “terrorista”