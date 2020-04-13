קום, הער אַ ייִדיש וואָרט!

Come hear a Yiddish word!

from the comfort of your home! (Like it or not!)

פּראַוועט מיט אונדז פּסח

Diario Judío México - Join us free for a live online international participatory reading of the beloved Arbeter-ring hagode. The link is live right now, and the event itself will start at 2 PM EST time / 11 AM PST time.

If you’d like to download the hagode from which we’ll be reading and singing, you can get it for free in either Yןddish or in transliteration from our Publications and Downloads page here.

געדענק

Although circumstances prevent our gathering at der shteyn in Riverside Park as we have every year since the 1951, we will be streaming this year’s commemoration on Sunday 19 April 2020 at 1 PM New York Time, and we invite you to join us on Facebook Live to hear keynotes by

Professor David Fishman

author of The Book Smugglers

Professor Jack Jacobs

author of The Frankfurt School, Jewish Lives, and Antisemitism

Also participating with readings and songs: Irena Klepfisz; Shifee Losacco; Maida Feingold; Annette Bialik Harchik; Caroline Chanin; Joanne Borts; Deborah Strauss; Zalmen Mlotek; and children from the Workers Circle shule. Chair: Marcel Kshensky.

We will also be sharing information on commemorations in London, Melbourne, and Warsaw.

Presented by the Congress for Jewish Culture; Friends of the Bund; Jewish Labor Committee; and the Worker’s Circle.

Lastly… it’s a difficult time all around, so we’re not expecting anyone to donate.

But if you’d like to help keep our organization going through this very difficult time, we still have to pay rent on our brand new theater and classroom space, even though we can’t use them!

If you value our programming and if you can actually spare it, feel free to donate using the button below. Your donation is tax deductible to the extent allowable by law, and it will help us produce more exciting online programming and allow us to keep our space so we can bring you top notch, live, in-person Yiddish programming when this horrible virus business is over.