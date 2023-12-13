La Asamblea General de la ONU ADOPTA una resolución que exige un alto el fuego humanitario inmediato en Gaza

Por:
- - | Visto 127 veces
La Asamblea General de la ONU ADOPTA una resolución que exige un alto el fuego humanitario inmediato en Gaza

La Asamblea General de la ONU ADOPTA una resolución que exige un alto el fuego humanitario inmediato en Gaza, así como la liberación inmediata e incondicional de todos los rehenes A FAVOR: 153 EN CONTRA: 10 ABSTENERSE: 23 COBERTURA EN VIVO

Acerca de Central de Noticias DiarioJudío

Ver todos sus articulos

Deja tu Comentario

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.


El tamaño máximo de subida de archivos: 300 MB. Puedes subir: imagen, audio, vídeo, documento, hoja de cálculo, interactivo, texto, archivo, código, otra. Los enlaces a YouTube, Facebook, Twitter y otros servicios insertados en el texto del comentario se incrustarán automáticamente. Suelta el archivo aquí

Artículos Relacionados:
Las FDI comienzan a bombear agua de mar a los túneles de Ham...
Los trabajadores de KKL-JNF plantaron 38 árboles nuevos en h...
La influencia de la guerra sobre la sociedad israelí
Boric comunica que se ausentará de ceremonia judía en La Mon...