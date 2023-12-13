La Asamblea General de la ONU ADOPTA una resolución que exige un alto el fuego humanitario inmediato en Gaza, así como la liberación inmediata e incondicional de todos los rehenes A FAVOR: 153 EN CONTRA: 10 ABSTENERSE: 23 COBERTURA EN VIVO
BREAKING: UN General Assembly ADOPTS resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as well as immediate and unconditional release of all hostages
FOR: 153
AGAINST: 10
ABSTAIN: 23
LIVE COVERAGEhttps://t.co/ZqtRtIawGx pic.twitter.com/rAdk8BEmDL
— UN News (@UN_News_Centre) December 12, 2023
