La Asamblea General de la ONU ADOPTA una resolución que exige un alto el fuego humanitario inmediato en Gaza, así como la liberación inmediata e incondicional de todos los rehenes A FAVOR: 153 EN CONTRA: 10 ABSTENERSE: 23 COBERTURA EN VIVO

BREAKING: UN General Assembly ADOPTS resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as well as immediate and unconditional release of all hostages

FOR: 153

AGAINST: 10

ABSTAIN: 23

LIVE COVERAGEhttps://t.co/ZqtRtIawGx pic.twitter.com/rAdk8BEmDL

— UN News (@UN_News_Centre) December 12, 2023