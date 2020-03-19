אַלע ייִוואָ־קורסן אויף דער אינטערנעץ זענען איצט בחינם

מחמת אַלע זענען פֿאַרשפּאַרט צוליבן קאָראָנאַווירוס, האָט דער ייִוואָ באַשלאָסן צו אַנולירן דעם שׂכר־לימוד פֿאַר אַלע זײַנע אינטערנעץ־קורסן.

”דער ייִוואָ וויל אונדז דערמוטיקן און צושטעלן קלאַסן און מאַטעריאַלן וואָס זאָלן העלפֿן דערקוויקן סײַ דעם מוח, סײַ די נשמה,“ האָט געזאָגט דזשאָנאַטאַן ברענט, דער דירעקטאָר און הויפּט־עקזעקוטיוו פֿונעם ייִוואָ.

די קורסן נעמען אַרײַן:

[”דאָס אַנטפּלעקן אַשכּנז: דאָס ייִדישע לעבן אין מיזרח־אייראָפּע“]https:/)/ ), געלערנט דורך ד׳׳ר שמואל קאַסאָוו.

”פֿאָלקסלידער, טײַוולאָנים און דער עין־הרע: דער פֿאָלקלאָר פֿון אַשכּנז‟, געלערנט פֿון ד׳׳ר איציק גאָטעסמאַן.

„אַן אָרט בײַם טיש: אַן איבערזיכט פֿון אַשנזישע מאכלים‟ מיט לעקציעס פֿון אָנגעזעענע פֿאָרשער און ווידעאָ־דעמאָנסטראַציעס פֿון אײַערע באַליבטסטע ייִדישע פּאָטראַוועס פֿון באַקאַנטע קאָכערס.

Diario Judío México - Read full article, click here.

***

We are writing to advise you that all of YIVO’s Shine Online courses are free effective today. As restrictions continue to be imposed to help mitigate the spread of COVID19, YIVO wants to help keep our spirits lifted and provide content to nourish our minds and soul.

We encourage you to delve into the evolution of Yiddish theatre or learn about the rich history of Jewish life in Eastern Europe, Ashkenazi folklore and more. YIVO’s entertaining and enlightening Shine online courses feature an array of leading scholars and include nearly 1,000 archival objects.

We will also be hosting regular live “check-ins” with YIVO staff members on Facebook live. Thankfully contemporary technology brings YIVO’s materials and programs into your home.

Please also take advantage of YIVO’s other free online resources:

Watch hundreds of past public programs on our YouTube channel, from lectures and conferences to book talks and concerts, featuring award-winning scholars, writers, and artists.

Explore YIVO’s prewar library and archival collections.

Access the world’s most comprehensive free online encyclopedia of Ashkenazi civilization.

View our online exhibitions, which showcase treasures from our world-renowned archival and library collections.

Search the YIVO Digital Asset Guide for a comprehensive overview of our digital assets, which will give you access to photos, audio and video recordings, online galleries, Yiddish theater works, books, and more.

We invite you to use this time to broaden your knowledge and learn about Jewish music, theatre, literature, folklore and the history of our people. YIVO’s online resources can help you connect to your past and imagine our future.

We will continue to update you about new online resources that we will develop over the coming weeks.

On behalf of everyone at YIVO we wish you and your families to stay safe.