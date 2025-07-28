Israel continuará trabajando para garantizar que grandes cantidades de ayuda humanitaria fluyan a la franja de Gaza.

Facebook WhatsApp Twitter LinkedIn Messenger Reddit Print Email

Israel continuará trabajando con agencias internacionales, así como con las naciones estadounidenses y europeas para garantizar que grandes cantidades de ayuda humanitaria fluyan a la franja de Gaza.

De acuerdo a la Oficina del Primer Ministro:

Como parte de este esfuerzo, Israel detuvo las operaciones de las FDI en áreas clave pobladas de Gaza de 10 a.m. a 8 p.m. todos los días y designó rutas seguras de 6 a.m. a 11 p.m., lo que garantizará el paso seguro de más convoyes que brindan ayuda.

Ya permitimos cantidades significativas de ayuda humanitaria en Gaza todos los días, incluidos alimentos, agua y medicina. Desafortunadamente, Hamas, que usa abiertamente a los civiles como escudos humanos, opera desde hospitales y usa escuelas y jardines de infancia para almacenar armas, ha estado robando ayuda de la población de Gaza muchas veces al disparar a los palestinos.

Si bien la situación en Gaza es difícil e Israel ha estado trabajando para garantizar la entrega de ayuda, Hamas se beneficia de intentar alimentar la percepción de una crisis humanitaria.

Como tal, han estado lanzando números no verificados a los medios de comunicación mientras circulan imágenes cuidadosamente organizadas o manipuladas por Hamas. Estamos luchando contra una guerra justa, una guerra moral, una guerra para nuestra supervivencia.

Ningún país en el mundo permitiría la regla continua en el territorio vecino de un grupo terrorista empeñado en su destrucción que ya irrumpió en sus fronteras en un ataque genocida, como lo hizo Hamas el 7 de octubre cuando bosció más de 1.200 personas inocentes, quemando a los bebés vivos y sacrificando a los adolescentes en un festival de música. Hamas se jacta de que repetirán la masacre del 7 de octubre una y otra vez. Continuaremos actuando de manera responsable, como siempre lo hemos hecho, y continuaremos buscando el regreso de nuestros rehenes y la derrota de Hamas.

Esa es la única forma de asegurar la paz para israelíes y palestinos por igual.

Prime Minister’s Office:

Israel will continue to work with international agencies as well as the U.S. and European nations to ensure that large amounts of humanitarian aid flows into the Gaza Strip.

As part of this effort, Israel paused IDF operations in key populated areas of Gaza from 10am to 8pm every day and designated secure routes from 6am to 11pm that will ensure the safe passage of more convoys delivering aid.

We already allow significant amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza every single day, including food, water and medicine.

Unfortunately, Hamas, which openly uses civilians as human shields, operates from hospitals and uses schools and kindergartens to store weapons, has been stealing aid from the Gaza population many times by shooting Palestinians.

While the situation in Gaza is difficult and Israel has been working to ensure aid delivery, Hamas benefits from attempting to fuel the perception of a humanitarian crisis. As such, they have been releasing unverified numbers to the news media while circulating images that are carefully staged or manipulated by Hamas.

We are fighting a just war, a moral war, a war for our survival. No country in the world would allow the continued rule in neighboring territory of a terror group bent on its destruction that already stormed across its borders in a genocidal attack, as Hamas did on Oct 7 when it butchered over 1,200 innocent people, burning babies alive and slaughtering teenagers at a music festival. Hamas boasts they will repeat the Oct 7 massacre over and over.

We’ll continue to act responsibly, as we always have, and we’ll continue to seek the return of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas. That is the only way to secure peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.