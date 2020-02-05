Diario Judío México - Yale Strom y Hot Pstromi han sido nominados para los San Diego Music Awards 2020 en la categoría “Best World Music”. Tómese un momento y vote por nosotros. Puedes votar más de una vez (pero solo una vez al día) por Yale Strom y Hot Pstromi. Lea a continuación el texto subrayado que le indicará dónde puede votar por nosotros.

Desde 1991, los los San Diego Music Awards han otorgado premios a artistas y álbumes de mérito excepcional en múltiples categorías. Los nominados son determinados de antemano por la Academia de Música de San Diego, que incluye a miembros de la comunidad de música de San Diego, medios de música, compradores de talentos y más.

La votación para los nominados en cada una de las categorías de género está abierta al público del 27 de enero al 26 de febrero a las 5pm. Las categorías de álbumes son votadas por la Academia de Premios de Música de San Diego y no están abiertas al voto público.

