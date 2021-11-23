This antisemitic group ( J Voice for Peace) doesn’t disguise their love for the destruction of Israel and now gets over 100 antisemites in the movie industry to bash Israel once again with a new reason, new excuse.

While these 100 thoughtless flick playersare enjoying their success, another young Israeli just minding his own business gets murdered in Jerusalem by terrorists and another one stabbed in Jaffa a day ago.

These signatories from the entertainment business ignore all these murders and proceed to permit the issuance of a document that the terrorists will only understand as an invitation to more killings and less peace.

Sarandon has been an avid antisemite for years.... so nothing new.

Ruffalo had apologized after his last antisemitic rant, but I guess it was just to appease someone in order to get a job in a flick requiring a second-rate actor.

Richard Gere.... it is surprising considering that he has claimed love for peaceful Buddhism.

Most of these people have never been to Israel to see the reality of who is perpetuating the attacks and have no understanding of the use of terrorism by these Palestinian NGOs. Their response is to say, hey let’s boycott anyway.

The Palestinians involved as terrorists are getting paid continuously by their government Do they care? Do they care if Abbas has been in his dictatorship capacity for 16 years advocating the destruction of Israel? Not wanting paid terrorists in their country, Egypt also has put up fences to prevent their entry.

I question where they are and the Arabs when there is a Tsunami or an earthquake as in Haiti or miners trapped in Chile. How about assistance in the teaching of irrigation to African and Latin countries as Isrsel does?

These people are making flicks and never paying attention to any good accomplishment of Israel, which benefits the world.

Is J Voice for Peace upset and retaliating because the Ms Universe contest will take place in Eilat, Israel and Justin Bieber’s singing there?

Listed below is what they should be asked to sign for:

1) stopping Abbas from continuing to re-elect himself 2) paying for killing 3) stopping UNRWA etc from printing books with no Israel 4) stop the Palestinians from teaching children how to kill 5) accepting that there are already 2 Palestinian states 6) the Gazans getting their freedom of speech from Hamas