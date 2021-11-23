This antisemitic group ( J Voice for Peace) doesn’t disguise their love for the destruction of Israel and now gets over 100 antisemites in the movie industry to bash Israel once again with a new reason, new excuse.

While these 100 thoughtless flick playersare enjoying their success, another young Israeli just minding his own business gets murdered in Jerusalem by terrorists and another one stabbed in Jaffa a day ago.

These signatories from the entertainment business ignore all these murders and proceed to permit the issuance of a document that the terrorists will only understand as an invitation to more killings and less peace.

Sarandon has been an avid antisemite for years.... so nothing new.

Ruffalo had apologized after his last antisemitic rant, but I guess it was just to appease someone in order to get a job in a flick requiring a second-rate actor.

Richard Gere.... it is surprising considering that he has claimed love for peaceful Buddhism.

Most of these people have never been to Israel to see the reality of who is perpetuating the attacks and have no understanding of the use of terrorism by these Palestinian NGOs. Their response is to say, hey let’s boycott anyway.

The Palestinians involved as terrorists are getting paid continuously by their government Do they care? Do they care if Abbas has been in his dictatorship capacity for 16 years advocating the destruction of Israel? Not wanting paid terrorists in their country, Egypt also has put up fences to prevent their entry.

I question where they are and the Arabs when there is a Tsunami or an earthquake as in Haiti or miners trapped in Chile. How about assistance in the teaching of irrigation to African and Latin countries as Isrsel does?

These people are making flicks and never paying attention to any good accomplishment of Israel, which benefits the world.

Is J Voice for Peace upset and retaliating because the Ms Universe contest will take place in Eilat, Israel and Justin Bieber’s singing there?

Listed below is what they should be asked to sign for:

1) stopping Abbas from continuing to re-elect himself 2) paying for killing 3) stopping UNRWA etc from printing books with no Israel 4) stop the Palestinians from teaching children how to kill 5) accepting that there are already 2 Palestinian states 6) the Gazans getting their freedom of speech from Hamas

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A excepción de tu nombre y tu correo electrónico tus datos personales no serán visibles y son opcionales, pero nos ayudan a conocer mejor a nuestro público lector

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anteriorVideo musical chino que se hizo viral titulado ‘Viajando a Taiwán en el 2035’ predice la reunificación con Taiwán: ‘Súbanse a ese tren en dirección a Taiwán’
Artículo siguienteUn caballero insistente
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor