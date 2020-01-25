Diario Judío México - Letters

Hi Noa and Shaina

It would be difficult to discuss what J Street thinks is doing for Israel and what it is really doing have had Sanders talk to your guests you do know you hosted 2 virulent anti Semits which probably reflect your own thoughts. Also included 2 more “fixers of Israel” Buttigief and Klobuchar great antis

SAEB ARAKAT a speaker and you claim you are for Israel sick Pramila Jayapal quitting right

What cant be accepted accept is that you actually are causing damage to our students and young adults by disguising your selves as “Jews”.

So you are far from what a Jew should appreciate I know all this will go in an ear out on the other but it must be said.

Of course, you also had in all of the Trump haters, now if you love Israel and Jews you should be kissing Trump’s feet.

Pablo Nankin, MD

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/the-truth-about-jstreet/