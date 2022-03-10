Letters by Pablo Nankin, MD

I was born the year before the Holocaust era ended, yet I still find it difficult to comprehend how it could happen and why it did happen.
As the years pass, I feel an urgency to advocate for Israel and for Jews. I struggle to understand that not every Jew feels the same as me.
In regards to Ukraine, I was fooled into thinking that Putin would never invade a country that has been independent for years. More importantly, Ukraine has 40 million citizens who will be forced into Russian ethnic cleansing.

Through lies & bullying, big dog Putin is set on the destruction of Ukraine. At the very least, he wants to make sure that the Ukrainians become Russia’s puppets. These 40M people would now become part of a decaying country which, if their sale of oil was stopped, would be worth -0-.

Why is Russia allowed to do this? Some blame Trump for being friendly with Putin. However, they fail to realize that if this friendship still existed, then Putin would never have attacked.

What we do know is that Biden's actions, as e.g with Afghanistan, led Putin to notice just how easy it is to step on the US.

Still, there is hope that perhaps these few actions can help save a country: 1) immediate acceptance of Ukraine to NATO 2) stop oil coming in from Russia 3) open the gas lines from Israel and from Canada etc Forget Kerry et al and put aside the ideas of global warming to consider that humans being killed or misplaced is more vital than dealing with global climate change.

Putin needs to be referred to the international criminal court in the Hague as criminals of humanity immediatly. There is no reason to wait, the crimes are there for all to see.

No, I have not forgotten the antisemitism of World War II by the Ukrainian people. However, I prefer to believe & pray that the country has 100% changed and has good relations with Israel. In fact, the country’s president is Jewish.

Pablo Nankin, MD
