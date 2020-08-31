זײ זײַנען שפּילעװדיק און פֿול מיט הומאָר און טראָגן אין זיך ייִדישע קולטורװערטן. דערצו שאַרפֿט מען זיך מיט זײ דעם מוח. די ווײַטערדיקע פֿאָלקסרעטענישן, פֿאָרגעלייענט פֿון פּערל טייטלבוים, געפֿינען זיך אין שלמה באַסטאָמסקיס ייִדישע פֿאָלקסרעטענישן, געדרוקט אין ווילנע אין 1917. אַ סקאַנירטן נוסח קען מען אַראָפּלאָדן דאָ:
Diario Judío México - https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/collections/yiddish-books/spb-nybc202608/bastomski-s-solomon-yidishe-folksretenishn
נאָך אינפֿאָרמאַציע װעגן דעם פּעדאַגאָג, פֿאָלקלאָריסט און שרײַבער שלמה באַסטאָמסקי געפֿינט זיך דאָ:
https://yivoencyclopedia.org/article.aspx/Bastomski_Shloyme
פּערל טײטלבױם לערנט ענגליש און ייִדיש. זי איז אױך אַ זינגערין און זינגט אױף עטלעכע רעקאָרדירונגען, צװישן זײ „װאַסערל” , „זומערטעג” , „פֿלי,פֿלי, מײַן פֿלישלאַנג” , און „די גרינע קאַטשקע”. נאָך פּרטים אױף איר װעבזײַטל
די רעקאָרדירטע פֿאָרלייענונג איז די פֿערטע אין דער סעריע „געהערט אַ מעשׂה!“, אַ פּראָיעקט פֿון דער ייִדיש־ליגע
http://www.leagueforyiddish.org
Shloyme Bastomski (1891- 1941) was a folklorist, writer and educator in the newly established secular Yiddish schools in Eastern Europe. He believed folklore to be an indispensible source of teaching material. Read more about S. Bastomski at the link below:
https://yivoencyclopedia.org/article.aspx/Bastomski_Shloyme
Paula (Perl) Teitelbaum teaches English and Yiddish. She is also a Yiddish singer and can be heard on the recordings Vaserl, Zumerteg, Fli, fli, mayn flishlang, and Di grine katshke. More information at http://learnyiddishlive.com
This recorded reading is the fourth in the series “Have you heard?”, a project of the League for Yiddish (http://www.leagueforyiddish.org).