זײ זײַנען שפּילעװדיק און פֿול מיט הומאָר און טראָגן אין זיך ייִדישע קולטורװערטן. דערצו שאַרפֿט מען זיך מיט זײ דעם מוח. די ווײַטערדיקע פֿאָלקסרעטענישן, פֿאָרגעלייענט פֿון פּערל טייטלבוים, געפֿינען זיך אין שלמה באַסטאָמסקיס ייִדישע פֿאָלקסרעטענישן, געדרוקט אין ווילנע אין 1917. אַ סקאַנירטן נוסח קען מען אַראָפּלאָדן דאָ:

Diario Judío México - https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/collections/yiddish-books/spb-nybc202608/bastomski-s-solomon-yidishe-folksretenishn

נאָך אינפֿאָרמאַציע װעגן דעם פּעדאַגאָג, פֿאָלקלאָריסט און שרײַבער שלמה באַסטאָמסקי געפֿינט זיך דאָ:

https://yivoencyclopedia.org/article.aspx/Bastomski_Shloyme

פּערל טײטלבױם לערנט ענגליש און ייִדיש. זי איז אױך אַ זינגערין און זינגט אױף עטלעכע רעקאָרדירונגען, צװישן זײ „װאַסערל” , „זומערטעג” , „פֿלי,פֿלי, מײַן פֿלישלאַנג” , און „די גרינע קאַטשקע”. נאָך פּרטים אױף איר װעבזײַטל

http://learnyiddishlive.com

די רעקאָרדירטע פֿאָרלייענונג איז די פֿערטע אין דער סעריע „געהערט אַ מעשׂה!“, אַ פּראָיעקט פֿון דער ייִדיש־ליגע

http://www.leagueforyiddish.org

— Who doesn’t like riddles? They allow us to challenge our thinking with playfulness and humor, and are full of cultural content. The following riddles, read by Perl Teitelbaum, are from Shloyme Bastomski’s “Yidishe Folksretenishn” (“Yiddish Folk Riddles”), published in Vilne in 1917, and available as a scanned PDF from the Yiddish Book Center here: https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/collections/yiddish-books/spb-nybc202608/bastomski-s-solomon-yidishe-folksretenishn

Shloyme Bastomski (1891- 1941) was a folklorist, writer and educator in the newly established secular Yiddish schools in Eastern Europe. He believed folklore to be an indispensible source of teaching material. Read more about S. Bastomski at the link below:

https://yivoencyclopedia.org/article.aspx/Bastomski_Shloyme

Paula (Perl) Teitelbaum teaches English and Yiddish. She is also a Yiddish singer and can be heard on the recordings Vaserl, Zumerteg, Fli, fli, mayn flishlang, and Di grine katshke. More information at http://learnyiddishlive.com

This recorded reading is the fourth in the series “Have you heard?”, a project of the League for Yiddish (http://www.leagueforyiddish.org).

