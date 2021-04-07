Letters

Upon arrival yesterday via Alaska Airlines at 5:30 pm, we exited the LAX terminal to find that there are no longer taxis nearby waiting for passengers.

Ww were forced to walk with our baggage about a 1/4 mile to the next terminal in order to board a shuttle bus which then takes you to an area for ubers and taxi stands. As the shuttles passing were full, we had to wait about 25 minutes to board one. Again we had to mobilize our luggage to the taxi.

How do the numerous shuttles create less traffic? The biggest idiocy is not dealing with the traffic issues created by the numerous car park busses which go around the airport with no passengers.

What the airport planning authorities ought to do is to have busses transport to all car-park lots not just to a specific one, which increases the traffic congestion.

Pablo Nankin, MD