Lunardelli and family

You all are very sick people to have pictures of Hitler in your wines in order to stimulate Jewish hate. These pictures on the wine that you are selling are an extreme offense to millions of people who died and to their surviving relatives. Are you really that mindless and sick to not know nor consider what damage you are doing to the survivors and the Holocaust victims? You are a hateful being with no humanity. You must have been created in an incubator with no heart nor brain.

Italy must not forget its part in WW11 and must not permit this type of antisemitic paraphernalia to exist and should follow Austria and Germany’s anti-discriminatory laws.

Pablo Nankin, MD