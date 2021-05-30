Today, I am writing to express my grave concern about Dua Lipa’s Instagram post this past Sunday where she, with blatant disregard to the principles of objectivity, impartiality and truthfulness, blasted to her 66 million followers antisemitic fallacies. Lipa violated the golden rule of superheros – “with great power comes great responsibility” – and we, as fans and followers, sponsors and endorsers, and members of the public generally, have a social responsibility to look past Lipa’s mediocre dance moves and subpar lyrics, and hold the “singer” accountable.

Accountability is particularly important in this situation because Lipa’s comments are far more than merely disappointing. They are exceedingly dangerous and, given her following on social media, could go as far as inciting violence and hatred toward the Jewish people. Our responsibility extends to educate Lipa about the conflict in the Middle East – to share with her the pain, the sorrow, the fear, of both the Israelis and the Palestinian people caused by Hamas, the terrorist organization that governs the Palestinian people.

However, in this instance, I am afraid education may not be enough. Lipa has willingly chosen to surround herself by known-and-vocal anti-Semites. Lipa’s boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, was recently quoted by the Washington Beacon saying he wanted Israeli soldiers “erased from the planet.” Anwar’s sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are infamous for proclaiming as truth their false notion of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Anwar’s father, Mohammed Hadid, a resident of Beverly Hills who, according to the Washington Post, acquired wealth through dealing with the SAAR Foundation.

In my opinion, it is clear to anyone willing to look past the flashing lights and dollar bills surrounding the Hadid family that the family spreads hate against, and advocates for the discrimination of, the Jewish people. As evidenced across all social media platforms, neither Mohamed Hadid nor any members of his family exhibit any sense of compassion for Israel or the Jewish people generally.

As the saying goes, love of money is blind. To my regret, in this case, the saying evidently holds true, as shown by Hadid’s management team, booking agency, and several sponsors and advertisers, as none of them show any concern for the family’s hatred for Israel and the Jewish people.

Pablo Nankin M.D.

