Dear BELGIUM Embassy

No name signed the letter.

PM Sophie Wilmes,

I don’t need to remind you that this is the second year your country permits the character assassination of Jews and the degradation of a race.

Had this been the first time the benefit of the doubt is given and considering this a second charade, it leads me to believe that it is a “recreation” permitted by the Belgian people and the government.

I am sure that if there was genuine opposition to this charade, the people themselves would have stopped it or the Federal government themselves

As you can read below, 2 of your provinces have banned the Kosher slaughter of food.

Also, lets not forget the anti-Semitic songs by the Belgium railroad workers last week.

As mentioned in my first letter, I don’t think any person of good conscience should buy products from your country or visit it.

I am truly disappointed.

Finally, your consulate is just a few blocks from Beverly Hills which means you are my neighbor, too bad we have different values.

Pablo Nankin, MD

Note: As of September 1st the region of Wallonia has joined the region of Flanders in effectively banning halal and kosher slaughter, a decision that has serious implications for butchers.

***

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 06:16:05 AM PST, Embassy of Belgium in Washington wrote:

Dear Mr. Nankin,

We understand the reactions following Aalst Carnaval. As stated by PM Sophie Wilmes, these depictions do not represent Belgium’s values. We reaffirm our relentless commitment to fight intolerance, racism, and antisemitism. Please find the full statement below:

Sincerely,

Embassy of Belgium in the USA

“The Federal Government is sensitive to the reactions on certain parade floats and carnival costumes during the 2020 edition of Alost carnival. It is not the first time that these practices receive criticism due to their representation of the Jewish community. Although these facts do not represent the entirety of Alost carnival, they harm our values as well as the reputation of our country.

The Federal Government would like to remind that Belgium is a democracy founded upon fundamental liberties, such as freedom of speech. This fundamental value implies freedom to criticize, to blaspheme and to caricature. The government also recognizes that carnival is traditionally a cultural celebration which functions for centuries as a social catalyst to our society.

This liberty evolves within a specific legal framework which aims at protecting individuals against racism, antisemitism and other forms of discrimination based upon gender, age or sexual orientation. Belgium is a constitutional state. It is therefore up to the competent institutions and Justice to determine whether the events that transpired during the carnival, are against the law.

The use of stereotypes and references aimed at stigmatizing communities and certain groups of people based upon their origin, will only lead to discord and will jeopardize coexistence. Certainly, when it concerns a deliberate and recurrent action. Our country is proud of its resolve to continue to fight these atrocities. This fight is a daily pursuit of the Federal Government. That is why an interministerial conference on the fight against racism has been set up this week.

The Federal Government calls for dialogue and empathy between individuals and asks all parties concerned to take responsibility.”

***

To: BELGIUM Embassy Washington; Consulate-General of Belgium in Los Angeles; BELGIUM Embassy Washington; Embassy of Belgium in Washington

Subject: Fw: Read this: Anti-Semitic Belgian Parade Ridicules Jews as Insects

what is your reason to allow a parade like this Are we really insects are Belgians losing their country to Insanity?

To all my bcc please don’t buy Belgian made products and certainly do not visit them.

Pablo NANKIN, MD

***

Subject: Read this: Anti-Semitic Belgian Parade Ridicules Jews as Insects

I found a very interesting article on United with Israel!

