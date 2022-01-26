Letters

Last week, a Palestinian terrorist Malik Faisal Akram took hostages at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas in his demand for the release of Pakistani terrorist neuro-scientist Aafia Siddiqui now serving a term in Fort Worth nearby.

No sooner did the hostage situation in Texas terminate, that we are confronted with the Jewish Voice for Peace announcement of their rally for the release of yet another terrorist, Ahmad Sa’adat, serving a 30 year prison term.

JVP, a Jewish anti-Zionist/Antisemitic activist group is one of the worst enemies of the Jewish people and Israel. Navigating with an emblem that they are Jews, the Jewish Voice for Peace (a definite misnomer) continues to cause injury to Jewish campus students by protecting and assisting in the proliferation of all the dogmas as described by Students for Peace in Palestine or BDS movements. This involvement by these fringed Jewish groups has to stop. We must work at convincing their backers/donors that their giving to this organization supports the spread of antisemitism, most gravely in our Universities.

Their budget is approximately 3 million dollars a year with the largest visible donors during the 2014-15 period having been Rockefeller, Schwabb, et al.See below.
Their latest action is to be supportive of another dangerous group called Cair with their speakers such as Ilhan Omar, needless to say....a Jew hater.
The Jewish Voice for Peace is classified among the 10 most virulent antisemitic groups by the Simon Wisenthal Center being listed as No.5 in their top ten global anti-semite list! How is that for notoriety or rather infamy!
We need to make sure that this type of organization stop recieving funds by exposing their antisemitic bias

Pablo Nankin, MD

  • JVP Major donors include: Vanguard Charitable Endowment Program: $14,500 in 2014[77]
  • National Philanthropic Trust: $12,900 in 2013[78]
  • Pomegranate Foundation: $10.000 in 2014[79]
    Ben & Jerry's Foundation: $2,500 in 2014[80
  • Schwabs Charitable Fund: $191,450 in 2014[72]
  • Jewish Communal Fund: $25,100 in 2015[75]
  • Firedoll Foundation: $25,000 in 2014[76]
  • Tides Foundation: $49,477 in 2014[74]
  • Rockefeller Brothers Fund: $140,000 in 2015[73]

Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

