Letters

Last week, a Palestinian terrorist Malik Faisal Akram took hostages at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas in his demand for the release of Pakistani terrorist neuro-scientist Aafia Siddiqui now serving a term in Fort Worth nearby.

No sooner did the hostage situation in Texas terminate, that we are confronted with the Jewish Voice for Peace announcement of their rally for the release of yet another terrorist, Ahmad Sa’adat, serving a 30 year prison term.

JVP, a Jewish anti-Zionist/Antisemitic activist group is one of the worst enemies of the Jewish people and Israel. Navigating with an emblem that they are Jews, the Jewish Voice for Peace (a definite misnomer) continues to cause injury to Jewish campus students by protecting and assisting in the proliferation of all the dogmas as described by Students for Peace in Palestine or BDS movements. This involvement by these fringed Jewish groups has to stop. We must work at convincing their backers/donors that their giving to this organization supports the spread of antisemitism, most gravely in our Universities.

Their budget is approximately 3 million dollars a year with the largest visible donors during the 2014-15 period having been Rockefeller, Schwabb, et al.See below.

Their latest action is to be supportive of another dangerous group called Cair with their speakers such as Ilhan Omar, needless to say....a Jew hater.

The Jewish Voice for Peace is classified among the 10 most virulent antisemitic groups by the Simon Wisenthal Center being listed as No.5 in their top ten global anti-semite list! How is that for notoriety or rather infamy!

We need to make sure that this type of organization stop recieving funds by exposing their antisemitic bias

Pablo Nankin, MD