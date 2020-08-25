Diario Judío México - Letters to the Editor

In the recent news, the criticism of the “Palestinians” by Arafat’s widow Suha Arafat has taken us quite by surprise.

If you remember when Arafat died, it was found that his widow had 1B dollars that he had stolen from the “Palestinian people”.

The PLO made a deal with her whereby she was to keep only $500 million and live happily in France.

What would cause Suha Arafat to now side with the agreement between Israel and UAE at this time?

I am not sure I understand. Is she trying to become a resident of the UAE or is she trying to stop governments from demanding the $500 M back? Does she really want the best for the Palestinians?

She comes from wealth. She was brought up as a Catholic and converted later to Islam but quietly remained “a Christian”. She also lived in Tunisia until her residence status was removed. She now lives in Malta. So I also question if she is looking to repair relations between that country and Israel?

Suha Arafat and Mohammed Dahlan, are living in Abu Dabi. Is he possibly a substitute for Abbas and could both be aiming for the top spot of the PLO? Even the PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat appealed to Palestinians not to harm the flag of the UAE.

I do hope her motives are transparent and for the good of all. What seems apparent is that the current PLO/FATAH leadership is doomed to disappear which would be for the benefit of the people.

Pablo Nankin, MD

