Being a Jew anywhere in the world is not an easy task, whether you are a man, woman or child, since since time immemorial we have faced generational targeting and derision. Simply by fulfilling the promise that more than five millennia ago, we assume with the Supreme Energy that we know as Hashem. Which, pact that if we inhabited this earth in his name, we would shine as the stars do, being flashes of light in the midst of the dark nights.

In this way, when you light the last candle of Hanukkah, you will ignite with it the light of your own soul and heart, letting them fly beyond the sun to reunite with the One and the Other that at the same time, are all the others and you with them as a reflection of the infinite force that fills every human being.

Because the transit of the Being there through this world, is a learning and stop learning, filling us with amazement at every moment, allowing the day and night of the immensity that dwells in our spirit to surround us. By filling the matter that we are now with the breath of life, resurfacing as the stars do in the sky that show us the power of creation, by transmuting life and death into energy as Super Novas do. And where it is, for an instant it closes and opens its existence to an infinite Universe of new Galaxies and Comets in a continuous embrace above the darkness and the fire.

Therefore, keep in mind that you only reflect a tiny particle of light that even lives inside a Black Hole. Because the dream weaver spins the flow of life and does not limit you to who you are supposed to be or become. Being everything and nothing, the origin and the end, above darkness and evil, the beginning and the end, omnipotence and omnipresence, order and chaos. Because you have always been love and forgiveness, the secret of transformation, the warm and tenuous kiss that lights the fire of the heart.

So, hook your spirit as high as you can towards the confines of space-time and let it fly so that it marvels at what your dreams can achieve, by having faith in yourself, but also in others. And so, appreciate the gift of being here and now, writing your own story that is the same one that is contained in each particle of the omniscient memory…

(Special for the Diario Judío.com of Mexico).

12/24/2022.

