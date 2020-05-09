Diario Judío México - Letters to the Editor

Not long ago, we were rid of a poisonous anti Semitic presidential candidate, namely Sanders. Now the Democratic voters are proud of supporting another non-friend of Israel, Joe Biden.

The best proof of this is the endorsement of Biden by Jeremy Ben-Ami, an Israeli who as president of the very anti-Semitic group J Street is sitting very comfortably in the US and collecting millions to speak ill of Israel. He endorses him because Biden supports having a 2- state solution, but he is wrong, there would actually be 3.

J Street has it all wrong in their presidential endorsement because Trump has been trying to negotiate for a 2/3 state solution if it would solve the problem.

J Street is preying on the weakness of an elderly man and trying their best to “wrap him around their little fingers”. There is no limit to their disgraceful actions. Trump has been unique in his help to Jews and Israel, but to this group, his possible solution is not enough. They are looking for the total destruction of Israel and then they will rest.

Another group, American Jewish Congress, it’s President Mr. Jack Rosen is vouching for Biden saying that he will be great for Israel based on his friendship with him. AJC is conducting their own survey on who should be the running mate for Biden. Instead AJC should focus on the re-election of Trump as he is the person that all Jewish “agencies” should be endorsing. AJC is ignoring all the support and favorable actions given by Trump to Israel.

As a matter of fact, President Trump just named MAY as the Jewish heritage month

What a miserable scourge!

Pablo Nankin MD

