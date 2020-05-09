Diario Judío México - Letters to the Editor

Not long ago, we were rid of a poisonous anti Semitic presidential candidate, namely Sanders. Now the Democratic voters are proud of supporting another non-friend of , .

The best proof of this is the endorsement of Biden by Jeremy Ben-Ami, an Israeli who as president of the very anti-Semitic group is sitting very comfortably in the US and collecting millions to speak ill of . He endorses him because Biden supports having a 2- state solution, but he is wrong, there would actually be 3.

has it all wrong in their presidential endorsement because Trump has been trying to negotiate for a 2/3 state solution if it would solve the problem.

is preying on the weakness of an elderly man and trying their best to “wrap him around their little fingers”. There is no limit to their disgraceful actions. Trump has been unique in his help to Jews and , but to this group, his possible solution is not enough. They are looking for the total destruction of and then they will rest.

Another group, American Jewish Congress, it’s President Mr. Jack Rosen is vouching for Biden saying that he will be great for based on his friendship with him. AJC is conducting their own survey on who should be the running mate for Biden. Instead AJC should focus on the re-election of Trump as he is the person that all Jewish “agencies” should be endorsing. AJC is ignoring all the support and favorable actions given by Trump to .

As a matter of fact, President Trump just named MAY as the Jewish heritage month

What a miserable scourge!

Pablo Nankin MD

Trump celebra el mes de la Herencia Judía en América y promete combatir el antisemitismo | Diario Judío México

Las opiniones expresadas aquí representan el punto de vista particular de nuestros periodistas, columnistas y colaboradores y/o agencias informativas y no representan en modo alguno la opinión de diariojudio.com y sus directivos. Si usted difiere con los conceptos vertidos por el autor, puede expresar su opinión enviando su comentario.

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

asdfg

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.


Artículo anteriorPresidente palestino Mahmoud Abbas: Si Israel anuncia planes para anexarse incluso un solo centímetro del valle del Jordán, el Mar Muerto, los asentamientos y la Tumba de los Patriarcas, la Autoridad Palestina ya no se verá obligada a acatar ninguno de sus acuerdos con Israel y Estados Unidos
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor